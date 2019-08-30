Photo Flash: First Look At THE MUSIC MAN At Servant Stage

Servant Stage Company brings their biggest show of the year to the stage with the Broadway classic The Music Man performing at Lancaster Mennonite High School, September 6th to 22nd.

Featuring more than 60 local performers and a full professional orchestra, the cast also includes a familiar face in the role of Harold Hill. The beloved musical has been a favorite of Executive Director Johnathan Bauer's since he was a child, and he is thrilled to make a return to the stage with this iconic role. "It's the first show I ever saw, and really was the spark that ignited my love for musicals," says Bauer. "It's the perfect American musical, with such fun characters, a lively story, and one showstopping song after another." Though it has been several years since Bauer was on stage, he started his theatre career as a performer, and has performed with many of the Lancaster theatres.

With songs like "76 Trombones," "Till There Was You," "Trouble," and "Goodnight, My Someone," the hit musical has been a staple of musical theatre since it debuted on Broadway in 1957 and Servant Stage is expecting over 10,000 audience members to attend the Pay-What-You-Will performances.

Servant Stage Artistic Director Wally Calderon will serve as director and choreographer with Kendra Bigley directing the music and the orchestra. The cast also features Amber Emerson in the role of Marian Paroo, Katherine Rundall as Mrs. Paroo, and Ric Zimmerman, Michael Sole, Daniel Grayberg, and Matthew Wilhelm as the barbershop quartet. Dan Lehning and Renee Markell play the roles of Mayor and Mrs. Shinn.

"It's one of our largest and most talented casts ever, and we can't wait to share this production with our community," says Calderon. "It's a family-friendly show that's great for all ages, both for the audience and the cast. The Music Man seemed like a great fit for our season."

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible to everyone in the community, all performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will. Performances take place September 6th-8th, 13th-15th, and 20th-22nd (7pm on Fridays, 3pm and 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays). Tickets are required and can be reserved in advance by visiting www.ServantStageCompany.com or by calling 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





