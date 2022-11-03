Open Stage Will Present WHO'S HOLIDAY! and Paige Turner: DRAG ME TO CHRISTMAS

Jingle bells are ringing at Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg. Open Stage will present Who's Holiday! in its Studio Theater from Nov. 26 - Dec. 22. The irreverent parody is a twist on the classic The Grinch. Open Stage will also present Paige Turner: Drag Me to Christmas!, a live holiday show with New York City drag superstar Paige Turner, on Dec. 17.

Who's Holiday! is an adult-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who and her life after she met the Grinch on Christmas Eve. It is a wild and cheeky one-woman show that brings a different perspective to the holiday classic.

"Who's Holiday! breaks the mold of a 'classic' Christmas story," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. "It will have you laughing hysterically and seeing innocent little Cindy Lou in a whole new light."

The show stars Rachel Landon as Cindy Lou Who and is filled with comedy, musical numbers and adult-only humor.

Broadway World wrote, "If you need a break from all the holiday craziness and a chance to laugh until your cheeks hurt, hop on over to Open Stage for Who's Holiday!"

Paige Turner: Drag Me to Christmas! is another upcoming one-woman show at Open Stage that takes a different twist on the holidays. Two-time Glam Award winner Paige Turner will perform classic holiday and original songs.

Turner is a headliner for Atlantis and Aquafest Cruises, was an original cast member of the reality show Shade: Queens of NYC on the Fusion Network and was on Watch what Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Bravo. She also produced, hosted and created NYC's live drag reality show So You Think You Can Drag?

The New York Times wrote, "Paige Turner is the ultimate theater queen and always gets everyone to sing along."

Who's Holiday! is showing in Open Stage's Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 10, 11, 16, 20, and 22 and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17. The show on Dec. 1 will be an ASL-interpretated performance.

Paige Turner: Drag me to Christmas! is showing in Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, followed by a meet and greet with Turner.

For tickets to Who's Holiday! and Paige Turner: Drag Me to Christmas!, visit openstagehbg.com.