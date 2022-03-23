Open Stage Will Present LETTERS FROM ANNE AND MARTIN in April

Open Stage, a professional theatre in downtown Harrisburg, will present a matinee performance of Letters from Anne and Martin on Sat., April 9 at 2 p.m. Letters from Anne and Martin is an exploration of the experiences of two legendary figures, their inspirational words, and their hopes and plans for a peaceful and unified world. The performance at Open Stage is free, but reservations are highly recommended.

Martin Luther King Jr. and Anne Frank were born in the same year. Although they lived 5,000 miles apart on different continents and suffered fates in different decades, they both lived in the shadow of hatred and prejudice. Despite facing persecution, Martin in the Jim Crow South and Anne in Nazi-occupied Holland, the Civil Rights Movement leader and the young writer-in-hiding believed in fairness and justice for all.

"Open Stage is proud and honored to tell the stories of two incredible people," Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. "Although Anne Frank and Martin Luther King Jr. both experienced some of history's most hateful periods, they chose to use their voice to unify the world. We hope this production will leave the audience feeling inspired to make our world a better place."

Letters from Anne and Martin is an original touring project by The Anne Frank Center. The production is drawn entirely from the text of Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl (1947, expanded 1995) and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" (1953). Their writings serve as a testament to how one voice can lift up the voices of millions.

Starring Parish Bradley as Dr. Martin Luth King Jr. and Olivia Konteatis as Anne Frank, the performance is directed by Mario Haynes and features sound design by Ilan Ben-Yehuda and moderation by Alexandra Gellner.

The Anne Frank Center uses the diary and spirit of Anne Frank as unique tools to advance her legacy, to educate young people and communities in the United States and Canada about the dangers of intolerance, antisemitism, racism and discrimination, and to inspire the next generation to build a world based on mutual respect.

For reservations to Letters from Anne and Martin, visit openstagehbg.com.