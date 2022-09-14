Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open Stage To Present TREASURE ISLAND Next Month

Performances run October 8-29.

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Open Stage To Present TREASURE ISLAND Next Month

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Treasure Island on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Oct. 8-29. The exciting stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery brings to life Robert Louis Stevenson's story of murder, money and mutiny.

The show is set during a dark, stormy night. Jim Hawkins, the inn-keeper's granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor's feet sits a huge sea chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in and her dangerous voyage begins.

"Treasure Island keeps alive the excitement and originality of Stevenson's book of the same title," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon, who is directing the show. "It will be a rip-roaring adventure for the whole family."

The production features one of largest casts in the history of the theatre company, highlighting Gabrielle Dina as Jim Hawkins and Sean Adams as Long John Silver. The production's cast of pirates and treasure hunters include Brad Barkdoll, Daniel Bixler, Cynthia Charles, Liz Curtis, Christopher Robert Ellis, Chris Gibson, Jasmine Graham, Nicholas Hughes, Michael James Kacey, Kelli Kauterman, Rachel Landon, Josh Miccio, Chris Ondeck, David Richwine, Brian Schrefller, Tyler Shadle, Joellen Terranova and Keel Warner.

The show features fight choreography by Nick Wasileski, musical direction by Brad Barkdoll, sound design by Joe Ickowski, and lighting design by Tristan Stasiulis. The set design is credited to Stuart Landon and Chris Gibson, with set dressing by Karen Ruch, scenic painting by Heather Jannetta, and property design by Becky Arney. Costume and puppet design is by Jennifer Kilander, wigs are by Diane Rothrock, and Stacy Reck is stage manager.

The Guardian wrote about the adaptation saying "Jim Hawkins becomes a girl rebelling against gender roles in this imaginative adaptation ... The great virtue of this production is that it offers variations on Stevenson's original without vandalizing it ... This version, like the book, is a tribute to the wit, honor and resourcefulness of children."

Time Out London wrote that the adaption has "taken Robert Louis Stevenson's classic pirate story by force, and given it quite the refit. Treasure Island boasts pace, daring, [and] gruesome comedy."

The book Treasure Island introduced many notions about pirates that are now iconic. Some adopted associations include how pirates looks and speak, the one-legged seamen, black-sailed ships and treasure maps marked with an "X." These influences can be seen pop culture films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series and Peter Pan. These classic influences also appear in the stage adaptation.

Performances of Treasure Island will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on October 8, 14, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 and at 3 p.m. on October 9, 15, 16, and 23.

For tickets to Treasure Island, visit openstagehbg.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


4.48 PSYCHOSIS Announces Complete Casting4.48 PSYCHOSIS Announces Complete Casting
September 13, 2022

Pharmacy Theatre will present the regional premiere of 4.48 Psychosis from October 14 through 16, 2022.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra To Rock In Hershey This Holiday SeasonTrans-Siberian Orchestra To Rock In Hershey This Holiday Season
September 12, 2022

For more than 15 seasons, multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has visited GIANT Center in Hershey.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.