Open Stage To Present TREASURE ISLAND Next Month

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Treasure Island on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Oct. 8-29. The exciting stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery brings to life Robert Louis Stevenson's story of murder, money and mutiny.

The show is set during a dark, stormy night. Jim Hawkins, the inn-keeper's granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor's feet sits a huge sea chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in and her dangerous voyage begins.

"Treasure Island keeps alive the excitement and originality of Stevenson's book of the same title," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon, who is directing the show. "It will be a rip-roaring adventure for the whole family."

The production features one of largest casts in the history of the theatre company, highlighting Gabrielle Dina as Jim Hawkins and Sean Adams as Long John Silver. The production's cast of pirates and treasure hunters include Brad Barkdoll, Daniel Bixler, Cynthia Charles, Liz Curtis, Christopher Robert Ellis, Chris Gibson, Jasmine Graham, Nicholas Hughes, Michael James Kacey, Kelli Kauterman, Rachel Landon, Josh Miccio, Chris Ondeck, David Richwine, Brian Schrefller, Tyler Shadle, Joellen Terranova and Keel Warner.

The show features fight choreography by Nick Wasileski, musical direction by Brad Barkdoll, sound design by Joe Ickowski, and lighting design by Tristan Stasiulis. The set design is credited to Stuart Landon and Chris Gibson, with set dressing by Karen Ruch, scenic painting by Heather Jannetta, and property design by Becky Arney. Costume and puppet design is by Jennifer Kilander, wigs are by Diane Rothrock, and Stacy Reck is stage manager.

The Guardian wrote about the adaptation saying "Jim Hawkins becomes a girl rebelling against gender roles in this imaginative adaptation ... The great virtue of this production is that it offers variations on Stevenson's original without vandalizing it ... This version, like the book, is a tribute to the wit, honor and resourcefulness of children."

Time Out London wrote that the adaption has "taken Robert Louis Stevenson's classic pirate story by force, and given it quite the refit. Treasure Island boasts pace, daring, [and] gruesome comedy."

The book Treasure Island introduced many notions about pirates that are now iconic. Some adopted associations include how pirates looks and speak, the one-legged seamen, black-sailed ships and treasure maps marked with an "X." These influences can be seen pop culture films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series and Peter Pan. These classic influences also appear in the stage adaptation.

Performances of Treasure Island will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on October 8, 14, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 and at 3 p.m. on October 9, 15, 16, and 23.

For tickets to Treasure Island, visit openstagehbg.com.