Open Stage Provides Sign Language-Interpreted Holiday Performances This Week

Holiday shows include Who's Holiday! on Dec. 1 and A Christmas Carol on Dec. 7.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, has launched an accessibility program that will provide American Sign Language-interpreted performances including its upcoming holiday shows Who's Holiday! on Dec. 1 and A Christmas Carol on Dec. 7.

Open Stage received a grant that is enabling the theatre to add ASL interpreters to select performances of its shows. The goal of the program is to make the theatre's productions and programs available for anyone who wants to experience them. Open Stage's first ASL-interpreted performance occurred this past fall with its production of Treasure Island.

"Theatre should be accessible for everyone," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. "Thanks to a generous grant, we are one step closer to achieving that goal. Adding ASL interpreters to our upcoming holiday performances is just the beginning. We will continue to expand our accessibility program to make sure everyone is able to enjoy a theatre experience at Open Stage regardless of any barrier or challenge."

Open Stage's next ASL-interpreted performance will be on Dec. 1 for Who's Holiday!, an adult-only comedy that follows Cindy Lou Who and her life after meeting the Grinch on Christmas Eve. Another interpreted performance will be held on Dec. 7 for A Christmas Carol, the classic redemption story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey with three ghostly spirits on Christmas Eve.

Individuals who would like to attend the ASL-interpretated performances, and who need the service, are asked to contact the box office at boxoffice@openstagehbg.com for the best seating.

Open Stage also offers Rad Tix, which allows anyone to experience theatre regardless of financial limitations. The box office has free tickets available for those who need them, no questions asked. More information can be found on Open Stage's website at openstagehbg.com.

The interpreted performance of Who's Holiday! will take place in Open Stage's Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, and for A Christmas Carol on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

For tickets to Who's Holiday! or A Christmas Carol or for more information, visit openstagehbg.com.




