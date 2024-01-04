NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month

Performances run January 26-February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Theatre Harrisburg will present the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, January 26-February 11, 2024, at its Krevsky Center location at 513 Hurlock Street in Harrisburg. Theatre Harrisburg is the oldest performing arts organization in the Capital Region and one of the oldest active community theatres in the United States. This production is the 3rd offering in the historic theatre’s 98th season.

Next To Normal is a deeply moving musical about the effects of mental illness on a suburban family. Dad's an architect. Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal. Their daughter and son are bright, wisecracking teens. They appear to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal, because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. This show takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy, and heart.

With music by Tom Kitt and book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Next To Normal features popular musical numbers (There Will Be) Light, I Miss the Mountains, and Superboy and The Invisible Girl, and many others. Winner of 3 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, NEXT TO NORMAL was also chosen as one of the year’s 10 best shows by critics.

There will be an opening night reception with light hors-d’oeuvres an hour before curtain on January 26 at 6:30 pm, which will include a special dedication of a new Steinway piano donated by Lock Haven University. Theatre Harrisburg will also be hosting a talkback immediately following the matinee performance on Sunday,  January 28.

The creative team for Next to Normal is led by Director Dave Olmsted and Music Director Mitchell Sensenig.

Theatre Harrisburg’s production of Next to Normal is sponsored by Highmark Wholecare and Orrstown Bank. Theatre Harrisburg is proudly funded by the PA Council on the Arts.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here




