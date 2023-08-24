NEVERMORE, An Immersive Edgar Allan Poe Experience Comes to Mt. Gretna This Fall

Performances run  September 21st-23rd and 28th-30th.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

NEVERMORE: The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe is a suspenseful  outdoor theatrical experience where the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe  come alive as the sun goes down on a quiet Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Poe’s tales of  revenge, obsession and deception are brought to life by characters from Poe’s work at  different locations in and around the theater, each appearing when guests least expect it.  NEVERMORE will take place at The Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna Thursday - Saturday nights September 21st-23rd and 28th-30th with separate ticketed entrance times  at 6:30, 7:00, 7:30 and 8:00pm. 

Drawing from Poe’s most famous stories like “The Tell Tale Heart”, “The Cask of  Amantialldo” and “Fall Of The House of Usher” to his lesser-known tales like “A  Predicament” and “The Masque Of The Red Death”, the audience goes on a journey  following Detective Auguste Jacquelíne Dupín’s instructions, investigating a village riddled  with guilt, secrets and despair after a string of strange disappearances. The eccentric  characters they encounter seem to be haunted by supernatural forces, a mysterious plague  and perhaps their own malevolent motives… 

The cast of NEVERMORE features performances by Alanna Smith as “Auguste”, Will  Connell as “William”, Amanda Robinson as “Roderick”, Korri Slamans as “Annabel”,  Jenny Piersol as “Evangeline”, Janine Merolla as “Psyche”, Kat Wolff as “Genevieve”,  Timothy Riggs as “Fortunato”, Brendan Massar as “Tristan” with live music by John Chambers as “The Troubadour.” 

NEVERMORE is written by P.J. Griffith (Off Broadway’s Sleep No More, Rock of Ages,  Giant) and directed by Alanna Smith (Walnut Street’s Cat on A Hot Tin Roof, Noises Off,  Young Frankenstein). NEVERMORE is produced in association with ClockJack Productions. Costume design by Leah Feeney. 

For tickets and showtimes, visit Click Here or call (717) 964-3627  Mt. Gretna Playhouse is located at 200 Pennsylvania Ave. Mount Gretna, PA 17064. 




