Majestic Theater Announces 2021-2022 Celebrity Season

It is finally time to celebrate "Another Opening, Another Show" at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater with an exciting lineup of live performances on the historic stage starting this fall. The 2021-2022 Celebrity Season kicks off in September and includes live music, breathtaking adventure films, magical shadow dancing, musical theater, nostalgic and funny live plays, and even a jaw-dropping fusion of improv comedy and hypnosis from comedy legend Colin Mochrie!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 4 to Majestic Theater members, and Friday, Aug. 6 to the general public.

Creating a unique fusion of folk, rock, and pop, the band Skerryvore arrives direct from Scotland to kick off the 2021-2022 Celebrity Season on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will mark the first time the Majestic Theater has hosted a live performance since March 2020, when performing arts centers across the country closed due to the pandemic. More amazing live music performances include Australian guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel, CGP on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., the Majestic welcomes musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed with A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul. Mr. Sneed starred in the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Majestic. For this new tour, he teams up with Grammy Award-winning singer Karen Clark Sheard to pay homage to the Queen of Soul with fresh renditions of her greatest hits.

Sharing laughter and delight is a wonderful way for the community to come together and celebrate after more than a year apart - and the 2021-2022 Celebrity Season delivers! Master mimic and show business legend Rich Little makes his Gettysburg debut on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.M. Little's Gettysburg show is funded by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment Fund.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company lands on the Majestic Theater stage on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with The Complete History of Comedy (abridged). Laugh with these high-energy comedians as they explore the full range of comedy from the high brow to the low and everything in between. Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom is the hilarious and true story of the beloved sitcom I Love Lucy, and L.A. Theatre Works brings it live to the Majestic Theater stage on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Improv comedy legend Colin Mochrie, of Whose Line is it Anyway?, returns to Gettysburg on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with his newest mind-blowing comedy show, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis. Colin teams up with master hypnotist Asad Mecci to hypnotize 20 volunteers from the audience, who are then whittled down to five of the best to do improv scenes with Colin while they are still under hypnosis! What can possibly go wrong? And on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m., family humorist and Central Pennsylvania native Kim Weitkamp shares her songs and stories of growing up free range in the heart of Amish country. Weitkamp's performance is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Sites Family Endowed Fund for Children's Programming.

Musical theater and dance productions will amaze audiences with feats of artistry throughout the 2021-2022 season. The Brothers Grimm and their fairy tale characters invade November 4-7 with the musical Into the Woods, presented by Gettysburg College's Department of Theatre Arts and the Sunderman Conservatory of Music. On March 6, 2022 at 3 p.m., Catapult: Magic Shadows is a spellbinding production featuring incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of stories from around the world. This performance, made possible by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital's Healing HeARTS Healthy Family Series. In April, enjoy what millions of women worldwide have been laughing along with for 20 years! Menopause the Musical, a hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, will have you dancing and cheering in the aisles on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to this blockbuster lineup of live shows, back by popular demand on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. is Mountainfilm on Tour, bringing the best in documentary shorts from the annual Telluride Mountainfilm Festival direct to the Majestic's giant screen. This celebration of adventure, environment, and the human spirit tours internationally each year following the festival.

Tickets for September and October shows are already on sale. Tickets for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season can be purchased starting Wednesday, Aug. 4 at noon for Majestic members and on Friday, Aug. 6 at noon to the general public. Tickets are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling (717) 337-8200, or by stopping by the Box Office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for each show is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.