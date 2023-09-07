MOMFOOLERY Comes To Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater This October

Four funny moms bring the laughter to Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. with clean comedy show Mom Foolery.

Celebrating the hardest job on the planet, professional comedians Karen Bergreen, Karen Morgan, Sara Shea, and Nancy Witter create a hilarious night out all moms deserve. Tickets for Mom Foolery are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office.

“Mom Foolery is more fun than a cell phone full of TikTok jokes,” quipped Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic’s founding executive director. “Motherhood is hard, and that's probably why moms are the best at poking fun at life. These funny moms share extremely relatable stories about babies, toddlers, and especially teens!”

“Mother knows, err, jest” as the funny ladies behind Mom Foolery remind us, and their silly behavior and hilarious anecdotes are sure to help mothers in the audience maintain their sanity. Each of the professional comedians brings decades of experience in comedy – and motherhood – to the Gettysburg stage.

Hailing from New York City, Karen Bergreen graduated from Harvard and worked as an attorney before making her parents proud by quitting to become a nationally touring stand-up comic. She’s appeared on Comedy Central, the Oxygen Network, and Law & Order. Fellow attorney Karen Morgan is a native of Georgia and now lives in Maine with her family. Appearing as a finalist on Nickelodeon’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America,” Morgan can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and Dry Bar Comedy. Soft-spoken Sara Shea offers her fun and unique perspectives, and has starred in her own Bananas! Clean Comedy special. She can be heard on iHeart Radio and Tunein Comedy Radio. Nancy Witter grew up in a large Irish “Cathaholic” family before becoming a single mother – giving her a trove of material to fuel her long comedy career which has taken her to Las Vegas, the Ms. Senior America pageant, and the Rachel Ray Show. She’s based out of Wilmington, N.C. and has toured nationally as a comedian, coach, and motivational speaker.

Mom Foolery is made possible in part by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment’s Lydia Ziegler Clare Fund.

Tickets for Mom Foolery start at $30 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at Click Here. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.