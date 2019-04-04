Jeanne Robertson Brings Her 'Fabulously Funny' Tour To The Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater

Humorist Jeanne Robertson is bringing her "Fabulously Funny" tour to the Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:30p.m.

An overnight success nearly half a century in the making, Jeanne Robertson keeps audiences rolling on the floor with laughter. At 71 years young, this former Miss North Carolina stands tall at six-foot-two and has a personality, heart and sense of humor that soar just as high. For years, her witty speeches were mostly limited to conventions and meetings, but with the dawn of the digital age, the world became exposed to Robertson's infectious humor when her YouTube videos suddenly went viral. Visit YouTube.com/JeanneRobertson to get a better glimpse of Jeanne's hilarious brand of comedy.

Now with eight nationally released DVDs/CDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 28 million YouTube hits, the demand for Robertson's family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy has grown exponentially. Robertson is the embodiment of the classic, sophisticated Southern woman who even in her seventh decade shows no signs of slowing down. This refined humorist brings delightful Southern charm and loads of laughter to each performance. Jeanne Robertson's comedy is sharp and witty, and always leaves a lasting impression.

Tickets starting at $49 can be purchased at gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling (717)337-8200, or at the Box Office, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12 - 7 p.m. and Sunday; 1 - 5 p.m. Free parking and round trip shuttle service for each performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and the community.





