Hershey Symphony to Host Fundraising Event in April

The performance is on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. 

Feb. 07, 2023  
The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to "Classics and Jazz," a special fundraising event at the Fountain Lobby at The Hotel Hershey, Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a silent auction including unique local experiences, jewelry, wine baskets, and other must-have items and will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and a complimentary drink. A cash bar will also be available. Cocktail attire is suggested.

Three small orchestral groups from the Hershey Symphony will provide the first hour of classical music, and then, in celebration of International Jazz Day, guests will be treated to jazz standards performed by the Anthony Haubert Trio, with special guest vocalist Gwendolyn Bowers.

Tickets are $125 each and are available on the Hershey Symphony website at www.HersheySymphony.org.





Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Into the Woods on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Feb. 18 – Mar. 11.
You will experience soulful gospel music, African American inspired movement, poetry, and letters as you are taken through the history of African American freedom seekers and allies. It is a performance I highly recommend. You'll leave wanting to learn more.
The entire production, including lights, sound, costumes, and set, come together to create a beautiful tapestry of art and history. The actors give performances that are heartfelt and passionate, bringing an intensity to the stage that captures the heart and mind.
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a brunch event with cast members of the upcoming Theatre For Young Audiences production on Sunday March 4th at 10am.

share