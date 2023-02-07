Hershey Symphony to Host Fundraising Event in April

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to "Classics and Jazz," a special fundraising event at the Fountain Lobby at The Hotel Hershey, Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a silent auction including unique local experiences, jewelry, wine baskets, and other must-have items and will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and a complimentary drink. A cash bar will also be available. Cocktail attire is suggested.

Three small orchestral groups from the Hershey Symphony will provide the first hour of classical music, and then, in celebration of International Jazz Day, guests will be treated to jazz standards performed by the Anthony Haubert Trio, with special guest vocalist Gwendolyn Bowers.

Tickets are $125 each and are available on the Hershey Symphony website at www.HersheySymphony.org.