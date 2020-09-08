Hershey Area Playhouse Announces Auditions For Upcoming Digital Short Plays

All rehearsals will be held digitally over Zoom, with the goal of filming the short plays on September 28, 29, or 30.

Hershey Area Playhouse is presenting a selection of heart-felt and funny short-form works by both early career and established playwrights, including two premieres. All of these short plays are 15-minutes or less, and feature 4 or fewer performers. Auditions will consist of a video monologue submission. All rehearsals will be held digitally over Zoom, with the goal of filming the short plays on September 28, 29, or 30 to stream the weekend of October 2 to 4.

Wedding Bash

by Andrew Leeds and Lindsey Kraft

2 female, 2 male

When a newly married couple invites their two friends over for a post-wedding rehash, things get tense when it becomes clear that maybe people didn't love the wedding as much as they said they did.

We Were Stars

by Tracy Mason (Premiere)

2 female

Two teenage dancers discuss why they love their art-and when it's time to move on.

I Love You St. Petersburg!

by Bixby Elliot

1 female

Sally tries desperately to gather her thoughts-which range from the oddly whimsical to the outrageously inappropriate-as she addresses her son's first-grade class on Career Day.

Bunkmates

by Jeff Ronan

1 female, 1 male

Shelley and Gary have a lot in common. They both love their pets, they both have a strong online presence, and they're both convinced Y2K is going to end the world.

A Single Evening

by Grace Duong (Premiere)

1 female, 1male, 1 female or male

A chance meeting at a cafe in Paris ignites an old spark. 2020 student playwriting finalist, Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards.

Auditions are due on September 14, with callbacks and cast announcement to follow on September 15 and 16. Rehearsals will take place through Zoom from September 16 to 26. The shows will be filmed in person (preferred) or via Zoom on September 28 to 30, with the performances streamed digitally on October 2 to 4.

The audition form can be found at this link, or online at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.

