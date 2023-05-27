Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHARD III

This production runs June 2-17, 2023

By:
Gamut Theatre’s Harrisburg Shakespeare Company will present the 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park: Richard III. This production runs June 2-17, 2023 - Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM. Admission is entirely free. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/fsip for more information, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Devil. Tyrant. Boar. Richard III delights in playing all of these roles on his way to the one he really wants: King. His notorious cruelty matches his lust for power as he plays a strategic game for the crown. His gains begin to cost him, though, as his wary allies and fractured country pay the price for his ambition. Through mastery, manipulation, and deceit, Richard III has lured audiences into his schemes for centuries, proving the enduring and corrupting nature of power. As those around him fall prey to his violent whims, we are compelled to see how the political pitfalls Shakespeare uncovers not only reflect his own time, but also, alarmingly, our own.

Director Jeff Luttermoser says “This vibrant production will explore power, truth, and morality through the lens of Shakespeare’s most manipulative anti-hero, Richard III.” Luttermoser continues “We strategize, devastate, and ally our way to power, but the cost on ourselves and the world we inherit may not deliver the ends we seek. This production aims to ask questions that highlight the parallels between Richard’s world and our own, uncovering the pitfalls of leadership, tribalism, and war.”

Celebrating 30 years of Free Shakespeare in the Park, bring a chair or blanket and join Gamut Theatre at Reservoir Park this June to enjoy Shakespeare under the stars. Jazzeryn’s catering will be at every performance, preparing quality fresh food available for purchase. 

 *Please note that this play contains several scenes that depict violent acts including murder and suicide. Viewer discretion advised. Recommended ages 12 and up.  

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children’s Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut’s mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at Click Here.

