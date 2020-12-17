Gamut Theatre to Presents Countdown To Noon

Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre will hold its 28th Annual New Years Eve Party For Children, where they countdown to NOON instead of midnight, on December 31, 2020.

This year's event is fully virtual, with appearances from current and past Popcorn Hat Players, featuring the very popular play, Aesop's Fables!

The play is a delightful assortment of Aesop's famous fables. From "The Cat Maiden" to "The Two Frogs" to "The Ant and the Grasshopper", children will laugh at the antics of Aesop's crazy characters and learn some valuable lessons along the way! Did you know that each of Aesop's fables has a moral? Some of the famous ones in this play include "Think Before You Answer," "Don't Be Greedy," and "Look Before You Leap!"

Following the Zoom performance, the audience and performers will countdown to noon, instead of midnight, to ring in 2021 in this New Year's Eve event designed specifically for the young and young at heart.

Tickets for this performance are $10 dollars. One ticket per screen access. Login in early. Virtual doors open at 10:55 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance to receive an email with login information. Tickets can be purchased at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111.