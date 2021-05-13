Eddie Bruce Will Bring Tony Bennett Concert to Bucks County Playhouse

"Eddie Bruce Celebrates the Music and Magic of Tony Bennett" will have two performances at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 30 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $40. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. He'll perform with pianist/arranger Dean Schneider and his trio.

In this mesmerizing performance, Eddie Bruce performs selections from the singular Bennett songbook, and shares personal back stories about the man and his music. Barbara and Scott Siegel of "TalkinBroadway.com" summed up Eddie's celebration of Bennett by describing it as "a triumph." Michael Krajewski, celebrated Pops Conductor who is the former Music Director of the Philly Pops, commented, "Eddie Bruce's tribute to Tony Bennett is second to none, because it's filled with authenticity, respect, passion, and superb musicianship."

Cabaret artist and bandleader Eddie Bruce has entertained four generations of music lovers at theaters, nightclubs, hotel/casinos and at just about every major gala in the region and beyond. His celebrations of Tony Bennett, Anthony Newley, Frank Sinatra and the best of Broadway have been presented on the stages of the Kimmel Center with the Philly Pops, Prince Musical Theater, Suzanne Roberts Theater, Birdland Theater, World Cafe' Live, Resorts International Casino, Milton Theater and Ambler Act II Theatre, among many others. This acclaimed salute to the iconic Tony Bennett marks Bruce's return to live performing after an 18-month hiatus.

For more than four decades, Eddie Bruce has been an entertainment industry force in New York, the Philadelphia region and beyond. His performances have sold out venues of every size and continue to delight audiences of all ages. Some of those venues include The Kimmel Center, Resorts, Harrahs and the Borgota in Atlantic City; Feinstein's, the Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, and Birdland Theater in New York; Ambler Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA; Ocean City Music Pier with the Ocean City Pops; and in the Philadelphia area, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Prince Musical Theatre, The Rrazz Rooms, Dino's Backstage, Chris' Jazz Café'; and other points South and West. His blockbuster performance tributes to the famed Latin Casino nightclub made headlines, and electrified audiences at World Café' Live and Drexel University's Mandell Theatre. The Eddie Bruce Orchestra, which has reached legendary status after more than 40 years, has entertained at every major society and corporate gala event and Eddie has brought the sheer joy of his music and personality to generations of families from New England to South Florida to L.A. Eddie's well-received CD, "(Eddie) Bruce on (Tony) Bennett," got regular airplay on east coast radio stations.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.