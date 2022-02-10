Colin Mochrie Presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis At The Majestic March 18

Improv comedy legend Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyway? teams up with master hypnotist Asad Mecci to present HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Majestic Box Office.

"HYPROV is like nothing you've ever seen before," remarked Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "I guarantee people will be talking about this show for years to come."

The show begins with Mecci welcoming twenty volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. He whittles them down to four or five of the most susceptible and then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them - while they are under hypnosis. In the hands of two experts, and solely crafted from the audience's uninhibited unconscious mind, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.

"When we tried this for the first time onstage, I was absolutely petrified. Then I thought, 'let's just see where this takes us,'" said Mochrie. "Adding in the element of hypnosis to improv really allows people to let their guard down and have fun in a scene. They're certainly the most interesting stage partners I've ever had!"

Thirty volunteers are needed to fill 20 seats on stage. Those interested in participating as a volunteer must sign up in advance and must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to interact on stage. Information on how to sign up is available on the Majestic's website. Vaccination is not required for attendees not on stage.

Tickets for HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis start at $53 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks must be worn at all times inside the Majestic Theater regardless of vaccination status.