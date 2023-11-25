Celebrate Christmas at the Franklin County Festival of Trees in Downtown Chambersburg

Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2023 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second-floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 27th year of service, supporting breast cancer education, resources, and services.

The 2023 Festival of Trees has 72 beautifully decorated trees and wreaths. Becky Kellerman, who coordinates Festival of Trees for the Franklin County Visitors Bureau said, “Festival of Trees glistens more and more each year. We get so many beautiful trees and wreaths. Our decorators are incredibly creative.”

The 2023 Festival of Trees decorators are Cindy and Jesse Rowe--who decorated a tree in memory of Ralph and Nancy Wallech, Occupational Services Inc., Boost Mobile, Friends and Family of Leanne Guessford—who decorated a tree to honor Leanne as a breast cancer survivor, Wilson College Equestrian Center, Legends Bar, Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, In Memory of John Buhrman—by his daughter Kyle, Franklin County Library, Salvation Army, Conococheague Institute, Cumberland Valley Christian School, The Foundry, Engraved Memories, Sweet Dandelion, Boys and Girls Club, Grandma's House, Conococheague Audubon, Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, Divine Athletics, Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassadors, Not Your Average Networking Group, Berkstresser Realty Group, Kristy Yarnell—in memory of Dennis L. Miller, Fort Loudoun, Mar-Le-Nie Dance Studio, Menno Haven Auxiliary, Shippensburg Historical Society, Girl Scout Troop 80174, Penn State Student Government, Chambersburg Council for the Arts, Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, VFW Post 1599, Homeless Matters, Backroads Greenhouse, Girl Scout Troop 80171, S&L Garage, The Shop, Tuscarora Wildlife Environmental Center, Totem Pole Playhouse, The ShoeBox Supply House, Fire Fly Designs by Delia Robertson, Gish Logging, Black and Blush Boutique, Greencastle Notary, Kim Stouffer Insurance Agency, YP Jewelers, Middletown Valley Bank, Chambersburg Council for the Arts, Order of the Eastern Star, The Yoga Nest, Chambersburg Quilt Guild, Downtown Business Council, Leidig's Woodworking, Franklin County Dairy Promotion, Iron Valley Real Estate, Greencastle Chamber, An Upstairs Fitting at Park Avenue, Chambers Apothecary & St. Thomas Apothecary, The Pet Store, Capitol Theatre, Downtown Chambersburg Inc., Knights Templar, Makerscraft Studio, Dice Family, Go Girls Go, Quincy Village, The Parrot Guild, Chambersburg YMCA, F&M Trust, and My Neighbor's Bounty.

“Trees can get “hot” suddenly with people bidding back and forth, trying to take home their favorite tree. As the Festival winds down, it can get very competitive,” said Kellerman.

For 2023, FCVB extended voting an additional half-day. The email bidding on Saturday, December 2, concludes at 10 AM, and the in-person and phone-in bidding runs until noon, when the Festival of Trees concludes. Winners will be announced about 1:30 PM on December 2. Trees will be available to pick-up that afternoon, and throughout the coming week.

Other Festival of Tree activities include:

Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club Christmas train display.

Chambersburg Quilt Guild Christmas Shop.

Sharing the Heart of the Holidays to collect items to benefit Franklin County neighbors that need a little extra help this holiday season.

Coloring contest for children with a first prize of $50 and three honorable mentions of $20. Stop in at the visitors center to color the picture, or download it here and drop it at the visitors center.

A variety of ornaments for kids to make-and-take.

Letter-writing to Santa with a reply from Santa to all children providing an address.

Festival of Trees hours are Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM with hours extended to 8 PM on First Friday, December 1.

For more information on holiday happenings, visit www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or call 717.552.2977 and 866.646.8060.