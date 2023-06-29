BOCA Comes to Act II Playhouse in August

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, the hilarious and heartwarming comedy, “Boca” by Jessica Provenz. The production is directed by Tony Braithwaite and features an all-star cast of Philadelphia theatre talent.

“Boca” is an Act II Playhouse Premiere. Previews begin August 1, 2023 and the production opens Friday, August 4. “Boca” runs through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

“Boca is both hilarious and at times quite touching.” – The Wall Street Journal

“Boca” is a regional premiere. Act II Playhouse is only the second professional theatre company in the United States to present the play and it kicks off the Playhouse’s celebration of 25 years of live theatre in Ambler.

Set at the Boca Oasis Retirement Community – a little slice of heaven in Boca Raton, Florida – where the grass is always freshly mowed and the temperature stays at a steady 75 (just like the community’s well-maintained residents), “Boca” tells the story of a group of retirees who, in a series of short interweaving comic scenes, learn the key to happiness may lie within their own community.

The cast are all familiar faces at Act II Playhouse, having collectively appeared in more than a dozen shows there. They include: Mary Martello, Ellen Ratner, Penelope Reed, Peter Schmitz, and Tom Teti.

Act II audiences will remember Martello from Act II’s production of “My Fair Lady” with Tony Braithwaite. Ratner most recently appeared last season in Neil Simon’s “The Prisoner of Second Avenue.” Reed also returns to the Playhouse after appearances in last season’s “Eleanor” and “Steel Magnolias.” Schmitz previously starred at the Playhouse as the title character in “Man of La Mancha” and Teti returns to the Act II stage having appeared in “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

“For this production we have assembled a dream team of funny people,” said “Boca” director and Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite. “This amazing group of Philly theatre icons will speak the witty Neil Simon-esque dialogue of this play perfectly! Everyone at the Playhouse is so honored to give this veteran group of performers the perfect showcase of their well-honed comedic talents.”

Behind the scenes, Laura Mancano is the Assistant Director, Pat Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Paul Dake the Production Associate, Jennifer Burkhart the Props Master, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Seana Benz the Costume Designer, Bridget Brennan the Wig Designer, Meghan Jones the Scenic Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, Alice Dake the Scenic Artist and Peter Nicholls the Technical Director. Flannel & Hammer Scene Shop constructed the set.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online atClick Here, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.