Adams County Artist Gabe Clarke Presents 'New Beginnings' At Majestic Art Gallery

"New Beginnings," an exhibit of paintings by talented young Adams County artist Gabe Clarke is on display daily at the Majestic Theater's art gallery September through November. A public reception celebrating the exhibit featuring a meet and greet with Clarke will be held First Friday, Sept. 6, 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg.

Using color, shape, line and texture, Clarke's work seeks to take an unconventional view of conventional subject matter. Many pieces reference the landscapes in which the artist lives or has lived, exploring the way buildings and spaces interact with their surroundings while creating new meanings. In rendering his vivid imagery, Clarke employs non-traditional materials such as doors, spray paint and house paint, combined with more traditional materials such as acrylics, charcoal and pastels.

"I intentionally break the rules of perspective and reject traditional expectations of landscape subject matter," says Clarke. "My pieces are meant to test boundaries and find balance between being slightly awkward but not to a completely uncomfortable point."

Clarke grew up in Adams County and is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania. He currently works at Gettysburg College and takes inspiration from the landscapes of Gettysburg and Adams County.

The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception for "New Beginnings" on Friday, Sept. 6, 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theater art gallery, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg. Additionally, the exhibit is open to the public daily during regular box office hours, Monday through Saturday, 12 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m. Admission is free. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





