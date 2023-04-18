Act II Playhouse Presents THE ACT II PRICE IS RIGHT Fundraiser in May

Act II Playhouse announces the return of its fundraising event, "The Act II Price is Right" on Saturday, May 6.

A favorite of audiences, "The Act II Price is Right" is a live game show held on the Playhouse stage and hosted by Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite.

"We began the Act II Price is Right tradition before the pandemic," Braithwaite said, "and we brought it back to great success last year. The tradition continues this spring where our audience has the chance to come on down and win big!"

Contestants will compete to win valuable and not-so valuable prizes in a number of pricing games made famous on The Price is Right such as "High/Low" and "Any Number", as well as other challenges like "General Knowledge Trivia" and "Name that Tune."

"Price is Right fans and all game show lovers will not want to miss out! T-shirts and hats are encouraged!" said Braithwaite.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for pre-show cocktails, and catering provided by the Sweet Briar Café in Ambler. Attendees can also enter to win raffle baskets, some of which are donated by other Ambler community businesses. The games begin at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $50. Ticket holders are automatically entered into the contestant pool. During purchase, attendees can purchase extra entries in the contestant pool and increase their chances of being chosen to play.

All tickets are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.