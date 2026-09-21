ALL ABOARD THE JOY TRAIN! to Arrive at Reading Railroad Heritage Museum
JCWK Dance Lab Director Jessica Warchal-King leads the immersive journey combining contemporary dance, music, and technological history.
All Aboard the Joy Train! invites families, performing arts fans, train enthusiasts, and history buffs to explore the tracks that bring us together on October 3 at 4:30pm in Hamburg.
A 90-minute, collaborative, creative placemaking performance spearheaded by JCWK Dance Lab and the The Reading Company Technical and Historical Society (RCT&HS) at the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum (RRHM), the experience blends technological and cultural history, storytelling, contemporary dance, and original music.
'Blending the technology of railroading with the arts contributes to our region's understanding of the ways the Reading Railroad shaped communities. The employees of the Reading enjoyed many railroad-sponsored musical activities. Now, the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum is happy to welcome everyone to enjoy the arts and technology in this performance of 'Joy Train,'' said Carol Adams, Outreach Chair of the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum.
Audience members enter the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum and are immediately transported through history. A conductor calls 'All Aboard!' and the audience embarks on an immersive journey of contemporary dance, music, memory, and artistic interpretation. The experience includes admission to the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum, performance, audience/ artist/ RRHM staff talk-back, and tour of RRHM grounds and railyard.
'Everyone has a train story,' JCWK Dance Lab Director Jessica Warchal-King reflected. 'I'm excited to use dance and music to bring people together in a way that uniquely reflects Berks County's past and future.'
All Aboard the Joy Train! celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States, the RCT&HS's 50th anniversary, and JCWK Dance Lab's 10th anniversary.
JCWK Dance Lab is a Berks County-based contemporary dance troupe. The company utilizes dance to create Joy, Connection, & Wellness through Kinesthetic (body) stories.
The Reading Railroad Heritage Museum is the educational and interpretive center for the extensive collections of the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society, where broad archival and artifact collections are housed for education and research.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert
Appell Center (4/03-4/03)
|
Beethoven's Heroes
Appell Center (2/20-2/20)
|
Annie
Fulton Theatre (11/20-12/31)
|
Beethoven's Ninth
Appell Center (5/15-5/15)
|
A Year with Frog and Toad
Fulton Theatre (3/20-4/03)
|
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family - Venue Premium Tickets
York Barbican (4/04-4/04)
|
Play: Murder on the Orient Express
Milford Theater (10/30-11/08)
|
DreamWrights New Fable Festival and "Mother Goosed"
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (9/18-9/27)
|
Jesus Christ Superstar
Openstage (3/19-3/21)
|
Fuel Injected Magic! 50th Anniversary Concert - Venue Premium Tickets
York Barbican (4/30-4/30)