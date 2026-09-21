ALL ABOARD THE JOY TRAIN! to Arrive at Reading Railroad Heritage Museum

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All Aboard the Joy Train! invites families, performing arts fans, train enthusiasts, and history buffs to explore the tracks that bring us together on October 3 at 4:30pm in Hamburg.

A 90-minute, collaborative, creative placemaking performance spearheaded by JCWK Dance Lab and the The Reading Company Technical and Historical Society (RCT&HS) at the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum (RRHM), the experience blends technological and cultural history, storytelling, contemporary dance, and original music.

'Blending the technology of railroading with the arts contributes to our region's understanding of the ways the Reading Railroad shaped communities. The employees of the Reading enjoyed many railroad-sponsored musical activities. Now, the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum is happy to welcome everyone to enjoy the arts and technology in this performance of 'Joy Train,'' said Carol Adams, Outreach Chair of the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum.

Audience members enter the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum and are immediately transported through history. A conductor calls 'All Aboard!' and the audience embarks on an immersive journey of contemporary dance, music, memory, and artistic interpretation. The experience includes admission to the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum, performance, audience/ artist/ RRHM staff talk-back, and tour of RRHM grounds and railyard.

'Everyone has a train story,' JCWK Dance Lab Director Jessica Warchal-King reflected. 'I'm excited to use dance and music to bring people together in a way that uniquely reflects Berks County's past and future.'

All Aboard the Joy Train! celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States, the RCT&HS's 50th anniversary, and JCWK Dance Lab's 10th anniversary.

JCWK Dance Lab is a Berks County-based contemporary dance troupe. The company utilizes dance to create Joy, Connection, & Wellness through Kinesthetic (body) stories.

The Reading Railroad Heritage Museum is the educational and interpretive center for the extensive collections of the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society, where broad archival and artifact collections are housed for education and research.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 18 Hrs 51 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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