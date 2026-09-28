A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY: A Musical Revue With A Dash Of Christmas is Coming to Salt & Light Theatre

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Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts will present "A Little Off-Broadway: A Musical Revue with a Dash of Christmas" this November 5-7 at Crossroads Nazarene Church in Milton, PA. Enjoy decades of Broadway with well-loved songs performed in a concert-style show.

You'll hear popular classics and some newer selections that will give you just a taste of each show, and you might even find some new favorites! We'll also kick off the holidays with our second act featuring a variety of Christmas songs you know and love. It'll be a little Broadway, a dash of Christmas, and a whole lot of fun for all ages with this Broadway-quality show. (Salt & Light Theatre's premier production in 2024 was a Broadway revue to sold-out performances, and we're excited to reimagine this show and introduce new songs and content to you!)

Featured vocalists for this revue include: Tara Allred, Mark Artley, Kieran Balliet, Ashley Broschart, Amanda Brosious, Elliot Brosious, Ryan Brosious, Wendy Brosious, Josiah Clemens, Nathan Crawford, Alicia Drake, Savannah Drake, Timothy Farwell, Abigail Fellencer, Wilma Fisk, Chloee Gemberling, Piper Hamrick, Rebekah Hart, Dale Hauck, Sonya Horner, Tiffany Hosler, Katrina Koble, Ellie Knorr, Christopher Lair, Davena Laverty, Dan Manbeck, Libby Maust, Candee McKee, Rick McKee, Jodi Messner, John Messner, Jillian Muchler, Josh Muchler, Rebecca Parker, Manda-Lynn Passmore, Doug Rapson, David Ruley, Claire Schmoke, Lily Shoch, Nicole Shoop, Dani Sommers, Caitlyn Stamm, Kaitlin Stover, Michael Sundberg, Alivia Sweeney, Kylie Thorp, Tiffany Thorp, Erin Tray, Ava Trutt, Lynn Warwick, Steve White, Tamlyn Winston, and Julius Zerbe, with guest artist and accompanist, Rod Horner

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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