Reading Theater Project Presents New Production, PRESENT, FUTURE, PAST

The ​Reading Theater Project has announced Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200881®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Freadingtheaterproject.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/present-future-past/

The three plays were chosen to reflect the story of Reading and Berks county, united by place but representing different times. The plays themselves also represent different times in Reading Theater Project's history: Buy to Rent and Grave Concerns were produced by Reading Theater Project in 2005, while Everybody Hates This Place is a newer play.

Each play has a different director: Daphnee McMaster is directing Buy To Rent, Andrea Kennedy Hart is directing Everybody Hates this Place, and Jody Reppert is directing Grave Concerns. David Edgar Guest is the stage manager. The cast includes David Donado, Jordan Eck, Jeanette Fotis, Jane Ney, Karyn Reppert, Aaron Rineer, Laura Diann Stewart, Maeve Weidman, Rob Weidman, and Amy J. Young. Chris Heslop will compose new music for percussion, Jewell A. Brown is the sound designer, Bradley Gale is the set designer, Kathie Kustudich is the props designer, Charles Troxel is the lighting designer, and Craig Dodge is the Technical Liaison. Joel Gori is the producer, and Vicki Haller Graff is the Artistic Director and costumer.

This production is the first in Reading Theater Project's season, Shadows from the Past. Audiences can look forward to the annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival in February 2023 with a theme of Shadows, and a playreading series this spring with the same theme as the season.

All productions this season will follow the Pay What You Will Model: an audience member can choose their own price for a ticket, including $0. We recommend $20 for this production, and encourage those who are able to pay the $40 Pay It Forward price. This ticket pricing model is part of the Inclusion Action project to make theater more accessible to all audiences.

This project has received funding from the Reading Musical Foundation, and the Reading Theater Project is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, administered through Berks Arts.

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused theater company, based in Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition. For more information, visit readingtheaterproject.org or call 484-706-9719.