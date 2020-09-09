Who's Louis? Presents I'M NOT PLAYING, An Interactive Digital Installation at KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

Admission to I'm not playing is $5.

WHO'S LOUIS?, a performance art collective based in NYC, is proud to present its world premiere of I'm not playing, an interactive digital installation co-written, co-designed, and co-directed collectively-as part of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

Jeremy and Jess broke up last night; why? Jeremy isn't quite sure. Audiences can choose their viewpoint as they unravel the tight-knit relationships of four roommates whose feelings may prove more powerful than their wit. Developed as an opportunity to incubate and explore with a brand-New Medium, WHO'S LOUIS? tackles the complicated dance of love, cohabitation, and game night.

Originally from Salt Lake City, WHO'S LOUIS? devises work that deconstructs and reconstitutes imagined worlds, lived realities, and surface-level assumptions. They seek to open up new artistic avenues and acknowledge the history and importance of theatre and performance. They exist to challenge normalcy in spaces of complacency, to support and center the voices of the oppressed, and to question tradition.

"We've built a JavaScript webapp hosted on our company website that controls a video player, allowing the audience to click thumb nails and change views. Audiences can change who they are viewing and go back and watch a different track if they so choose," says Dominic Zappala, co-artistic and technical director. "Different tracks will provide different insights and reveal secrets one might not hear if they watched from one viewpoint the entire time."

WHERE

rochesterfringe.com

WHEN

September 15 - 26

This piece is available to stream on demand.

ADMISSION

Admission to I'm not playing is $5.

Online: rochesterfringe.com

Phone: (585) 957-9837

ACCESSIBILITY

Closed captions are available by clicking the button embedded in the video. Please contact info@whoslouis.com for audio description.

