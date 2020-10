The Theater will offer their facility to groups for private movie screenings or other events.

The Westcott Theater has announced that they are now open for private events. The Theater will offer their facility to groups for private movie screenings or other events, per a post on the theater's Facebook page.

To apply, fill out the form on the theater's website here or contact westcotttheater@gmail.com or 315-299-8886.

