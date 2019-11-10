WOMEN & PATRIARCHY Series Comes to Nyack

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, a professional nonprofit theatre company based in NYC and Nyack, NY, announces that its provocative WOMEN & PATRIARCHY staged reading series will kick off on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 pm at Nyack's historic Nyack Library at 59 South Broadway.

The Women and Patriarchy staged reading series looks at the station and agency of women through the lens of classical theatre from 415BC with Trojan Women, The Duchess of Malfi (1612), Hedda Gabler (1891) and ends with Pam Gems ionic 1976 feminist play Dusa, Fish, Stas and Vi - the series ultimately asks: "How far have we come in 26 centuries?"

First up is Trojan Women in a vibrant freely adapted version by poet Gwendolyn MacEwen for a 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, November 23 at Nyack's historic Nyack Library. The 80-minute piece features a cast of 12 New York City based actors under the direction of NYIT nominated director Karen Case Cook.

The performance of Trojan Women will be supplemented by a visual art exhibit at the library on the theme of Women & Patriarchy by internationally recognized Nyack photographer Lisa Levart.

Following the performance will be what promises to be an animated and lively Q&A talkback led by Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Artistic Director Elise Stone.

What: Trojan Women by Euripides in version by Gwendolyn MacEwen

When: Saturday, Nov 23 @ 2:-00 pm;

Where: Nyack Library, 59 South Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960

Tickets: Trojan Women reading, art exhibit, and talkback are $20 each and may be obtained at NyackTheater.com or by calling 212-352-3101.

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble in Rockland County: Since its arrival to Rockland County 14 months ago, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble has presented readings of Other People's Money by Sterner, The Two Character Play by Tennessee Williams, readings and performances of Tolstoy's The Death of Ivan Ilyich, readings of I Never Saw Another Butterfly, and performances of Margaret Atwood's Good Bones Simple Murders, and a benefit reading of Last Call by Peter Danish. In January it presented an evening of three commissioned short plays by Rockland playwrights Samuel Harps, Christopher Kyle, and Angela Parra. PTE is invested in the Nyack/Rockland community and has presented benefits for 95 ½ Main, Rockland Holocaust Museum and Center for Tolerance and Education, Shades Repertory Theater, and the Friends of Nyack Library. We continue to produce in NYC and bring plays and programs to Rockland from New York. This coming Spring following a very successful Nyack reading, we will present a full NYC production of Last Call a compelling and remarkable play by Nyack artist and writer Peter Danish. We are laying plans for an ambitious classical theatre festival in Rockland for 2021. Thank you for your support and encouragement. The Women & Patriarchy Series is made possible through the support of Eyevolution Optique of Nyack, Weld Realty of Nyack, and Elan Flowers of New York City.









