VIDEO: Orchestra of Northern New York Cancels July Concerts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Orchestra of Northern New York made the decision to cancel their July concerts due to the health crisis.

WNYW has shared the video of how the decision came to be made.

Check it HERE.

Tim Savage, president of the orchestra's board of directors said that concert-goers with summer pops concert tickets are being notified by mail of their three options: receiving a refund; receiving a credit toward future concerts, or donating the value of the ticket(s) to the Orchestra of Northern New York.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You