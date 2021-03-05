USITT21 - VIRTUALLY ANYWHERE Annual Conference Opens Monday

USITT opens its 61st Annual Conference & Stage Expo at 11:00 AM EST on Monday, Mar. 8, 2021. The week-long event is one of the largest and most anticipated events in the live entertainment design and technology industry.

The event, dubbed USITT21 - Virtually Anywhere, will showcase the world of live entertainment design and technology featuring exhibitors of the latest products and services and more than 200 presentations, demonstrations, and celebrations of work by top practitioners in the field. Interested parties are expected to attend from all over the world.

The organization was forced to cancel its 60th Annual Conference & Stage Expo in 2020 as the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic was declared just weeks before the event was scheduled to take place. Since that time, USITT has transitioned its support of the technology and design industry online and has presented hundreds of hours of new content as it has developed a robust virtual presence over the past year. This year's event marks the Institute's first-ever completely virtual Conference & Stage Expo.

In addition to live access, registrants also receive access to all recorded sessions and events from the Conference for six months, including many that they may not have attended live. While persons can also purchase the recorded Conference after the live event ends, all access will expire on Sept. 8, 2022, no matter the original date of purchase.

Registration information can be found at: http://go.pardot.com/e/570022/conference21/3t753m/581658594?h=ZymxKi7mfD3e_G3ocA4Im85jvMWl7wmSpBeyAm29csY.