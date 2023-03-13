Tuesday, March 14 Performances of HAMILTON At Proctors Postponed

Proctors announced today that the Tuesday night performance of "Hamilton" 8 p.m. March 14 is postponed due to the impending storm.

The performance is rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Ticketholders are asked to hold on to their tickets, as they are still valid for the rescheduled performance. There is no other action needed on their part at this time.

The remaining performances of "Hamilton" are expected to play as scheduled.