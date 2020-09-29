Town Hall Theater Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Like many other venues, the theater has been shut down since March.

The Town Hall Theater in Lowville has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the financial losses due to the health crisis.

"We realize this will pass. However, our goal is to use this as an opportunity to open in a position of strength rather than opening weakened by the loss of cash flow required to remain healthy," the campaign's description reads.

The funds received will be used for revitalization projects that are necessary for the continued health and welfare of the venue.

Learn more and donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/revitalize-small-town-movie-theater.

