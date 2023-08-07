Tickets On Sale Now For Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra Upcoming Season

Single tickets for the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra 2023-24 concert season and special concerts are now on sale.

Glen Cortese, artistic director and conductor of the SSSO said “The theme of the 2023-24 SSSO subscription season is 'Heroes, Legends and Fairy Tales.' On each program we'll explore legendary works, how composers are inspired by historical and fictional heroes and legends while bringing you incredibly talented soloists and guest artists. The repertoire includes traditional works, new works from the classical repertoire, Broadway and film.”

Students (18 and under) are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit Click Here for more details.

“American Legends”

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College

3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

MainStage at Proctors

The SSSO launches their 23-24 season with two concerts featuring guest trumpeter Robert Sullivan in Barber's “Essay No. 2,” Cortese's “Concerto for Trumpet Orchestra (Gabriel's Signal),” music from John William “Lincoln” and the Suite from Copland's “Billy the Kid.”

Special Concert: “Poinsettia Pops”

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall

Join the SSSO at UPH to kick off the holiday season as “Poinsettia Pops” returns for the fourth year! Enjoy all your favorite holiday music with surprise special guests!

“Legends from around the World”

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

MainStage at Proctors

The season continues on the MainStage at Proctors with Bethlehem Central High School senior William Lauricella, who won first place in the 2022 Capital District Council for Young Musicians' Annual Chopin Piano Competition and SSSO's Parillo Piano Competition. This concert includes Bartok's “Dance Suite,” Ravel's “Mother Goose Suite” and the great Rachmaninoff's “Piano Concerto #2 in C Minor.”

Special Concert: “Animaniacs…IN CONCERT!”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

MainStage at Proctors

It's time for “Animaniacs…IN CONCERT” with the SSSO! Join the voices of “Animaniacs” for a zany evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by our beautiful orchestra.

“A Legend of the Opera”

3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024

Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College

Join the SSSO at Zankel Hall for another collaboration with Skidmore College for Johann Straus' English concert version of “Die Fledermaus.” Guest soloists to be announced!

"Vestiges, Heroes and Legends”

7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024

Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall

3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024

MainStage at Proctors

The SSSO makes an appearance at both UPH and Proctors for the last concert of the season! Join them for Bernstein's “Halil,” Mizzoli's “Opheus Undone” (Proctors), Mozart's “Ave Verum Corpus” (UPH) and famous “Requiem.” Featuring special guest flutist Linda Chesis, Saratoga Voices and the Albany Chamber Choir.