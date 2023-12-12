The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season

The REV Theatre Company will hold auditions for its upcoming 2024 season as it kicks off its annual nationwide search for talent. Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock states, "I'm excited to welcome and collaborate with both resident and new creative teams next year and we're all looking forward to finding remarkable talent to bring to the Playhouse. Here at The REV, are very focused on discovering and celebrating our local talent pool in CNY and encourage any and all aspiring performers to come to auditions!" As part of its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusivity, the REV Theatre Company actively practices and celebrates non-traditional casting to expand opportunities for all ethnicities, genders, senior performers and performers with disabilities.

The audition tour kicks off with local auditions in The REV's hometown - Auburn, NY. Local auditions will be held in-person, by appointment only, on January 19-21, 2024. Auditions include both Equity and Non-Equity access. To request an in-person audition appointment in Auburn, visit TheREVTheatre.com/auditions and fill out the appointment request form. Notification of audition appointments will be released beginning in early January. Auditions will remain open until December 22nd or until all slots are filled. Space is extremely limited - actors are encouraged to request an appointment now.

For more audition information, please visit: www.therevtheatre.com/auditions

For other employment opportunities including administrative and production staff, please visit: https://therevtheatre.com/about-us/employment/

The REV's 2024 Creative Teams

Smock will direct each of The REV's 2024 productions, which include the international musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys (June 5-22), Disney's Newsies (July 10-27), Bandstand (August 14-31), and May We All: A New Country Musical (September 18-October 5). Jersey Boys takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and will feature choreography by Paige Faure and music direction by Alan J. Plado. Newsies is inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 and celebrates the power of the human spirit! New to The REV, Newsies is choreographed by Adam Dyer with musical direction by resident REV music director, Jeff Theiss. In its third slot, The REV is proud to produce the powerful and compelling, Bandstand, which tells the story of musician Donny Novitski who is about to take on the mission of his life: leading his band of fellow veterans into competition for America's next swing band sensation. Bandstand will feature choreography by Patrick O'Neill and music direction by Alexander Tom. In the closing spot, The REV will produce the new production of May We All - A New Country Musical. In association with Brian Kelley (best known as the Florida Half of Florida Georgia Line), his company, CuzBro Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment, and BMG, May We All brings together several storylines about facing the music, rebuilding and chasing your dreams. Eric Ulloa comes aboard to helm the new book and Jeff Theiss will serve as music director.

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV has is proud to have played a role in the development of several new commercial musicals including: the new production of Saturday Night Fever, Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity, Anne of Green Gables, Loch Ness, Austen's Pride, and Treasure Island. To date, The REV has also developed 69 new musicals through its new works series, The PiTCH. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that its workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect its dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Twitter and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.