The Loading Dock is Back at the Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) announced that it will revive The Loading Dock, its backstage "venue within a venue" showcasing new music and comedy on Long Island. The venue serves select beer, wine, and snacks. Guests enter through the backstage door. All shows are $20 and start at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.patchoguetheatre.org/events/12

The jam band The Big Happy kicks off the series on Thursday, October 14 at 8:00 PM. The Big Happy uses story telling, infectious hooks, zany characters and funky grooves to reach their fans. They're known for direct support for Beres Hammond's World Tour 2019 at The Paramount and for supporting other reggae artists including Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, and Oogee Wawa. Their most recent performance was Froggy Daze Music Festival May 2021. Set to support bands like Rebelution in 2022 at the The Great South Bay Music Festival.

Next up is the indie/punk band Playing Dead on Thursday, October 8 at 8:00 PM. Playing Dead established themselves in 2010 after Sam Hoyas and Dave Casale decided to form a band, that would combine loud guitars, with lots of melody. With their drive to create inspired music, drawing from influential artists, The Lemonheads, Samiam and Superdrag, Playing Deads music is a myriad of catchy hooks with a sound that has no limits. Their 2021 release, Clock Tick Motivation, with current members Chris Nolte on the drums, Rich Ferrara on lead guitar and Jason Rutcofsky on keyboard/ backing vocals has already provided 5 tracks, with more music to come. Opening Act for this performance is Clover's Curfew - a rowdy punk folk indie rock band formed in 2018 in Bohemia, NY, by Jameson Jay and Danni Christian.

Long Island's longest running improv comedy show Friday Night Face Off comes to The Loading Dock as Thursday Night Face Off on Thursday, November 4 at 8:00 PM. Expect a night of interactive improv with audience interaction. Suggestions from the audience are used to create uproarious scenes and hilarious characters, on the spot! Always original, with new and unexpected outcomes, and always, funny!

The six piece funk-rock group The Chris Ruben band performs on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 PM. The band is known for their dashing fashion and high energy live shows. The group released their debut full length album Madness On Repeat in the spring of 2021 which can be found on music platforms everywhere.