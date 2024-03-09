The Legendary Penny Arcade Closes Out Bridge Street Theatre's SoloFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two world tours! 45 cities! Over 200 performances world-wide! And now, in collaboration with NYC's White Horse Theater Company, Catskill's intimate Bridge Street Theatre Will Close out its 2024 SoloFest with the legendary downtown performance artist Penny Arcade in her one-woman show “Longing Lasts Longer”, being presented for three performances only March 22-24, 2024.

A unique blend of stand-up comedy and memoir set in a riveting rock-and-roll soundscape mixed live onstage by Penny Arcade's collaborator of 29 years Steve Zehentner, “Longing Lasts Longer” has been performed all over the globe, winning three top festival prizes in Edinburgh and Adelaide. It's a fierce, visionary, and ultimately forward-looking critique of the erasure of history, the rise of nostalgia, and the pervasiveness of cultural amnesia created by international gentrification. As the new tide of political correctness threatens to sink radical comedy under the weight of New York City's suburbanization, this international performance legend, whose name has become globally synonymous with "Downtown New York Art”, makes it safe to think and laugh at the same time again. This is kick-ass comedy with guts – bawdy, raucous, and no-holds-barred! No one in theatre, comedy, or rock-and-roll does anything even remotely similar, combining all three into what can only be called a cultural critique you can dance to! “Longing Lasts Longer” is an evening of dangerous ideas and radical inquiry into what it means to be human, right now! Right here!

“Longing Lasts Longer” will be presented Friday March 22 and Saturday March 23 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 24 at 2:00pm on Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY. Advance tickets for all performances can be purchased online at the button below or at the door (subject to availability) one-half hour before each performance. General Admission price is $25 or $10 for Students ages 18 and under. Make your reservations now! You don't want to miss what's sure to be the smartest, most audacious, most irresistible party in town!

Bridge Street Theatre

in collaboration with White Horse Theater Company

presents Show #4 in BST's 2024 SoloFest

LONGING LASTS LONGER

Written, Conceived, and Performed by International Performance Legend Penny Arcade

With Design, Direction, and Live Sound Mixing by Steve Zehentner

Three Performances Only!

Friday March 22 @ 7:30pm

Saturday March 23 @ 7:30pm

Sunday March 24 @ 2:00pm

Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage

44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Tickets:

General Admission $25, Students ages 18 and under $10

Tickets available in advance online at the button below or at the door (on a space available basis) one-half hour before each performance



About the Artists:

Penny Arcade debuted in 1968 at 18 with New York's explosive Play-House of the Ridiculous, the seminal, rock and roll, queer, glitter/glam, political performance theater that influenced everything from “Hair” to Punk. A Warhol Superstar at 19 featured in the 1972 Warhol/Morrissey comedy, "Women in Revolt". Penny is the author of over 16 full-length plays and hundreds of solo performance pieces. She is an independent artist who's active career spans over 50 years, contributing to new art forms for every decade since the 1960's. A highly influential performance and experimental theatre artist , her magnetic stage presence has brought her international renown, her compassionate yet unflinching honesty has influenced generations of artists everywhere, making her an icon of artistic resistance.

White Horse Theater Company (Production Collaborator) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American Playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American Playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow

artists and audiences. www.whitehorsetheater.com

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature. Bridge Street Theatre's entire 2024 Season is sponsored by a generous donation from Mary E. Barrett.

Photo by Albie Mitchell