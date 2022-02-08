The Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty Will Appear in Performance as Part of the HB Artist Series

The 2021-2022 Hoff-Barthelson Music School HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, February 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York.

The concert will feature performances of Manuel Infante's exciting Danses Andalouses and Moisés Simons' El Manisero for two pianos; solo works for guitar by Dušan Bogdanović, Fernando Sor and Carlos Rivera, and will conclude with Samuel Barber's delightful Souvenirs Suite for Two Pianos.

Faculty performers are pianists Eleonora Rotshteyn and Vered Reznik, and guitarist Andrew Marino. Joining the faculty is guest artist Elke Velazquez, piano.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to students under 18 and adult HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3r4rSFL, by visiting the School's website (www.hbms.org), bcalling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.