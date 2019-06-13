The Hangar Theatre Company Presents KIDDSTUFF for Young Audiences

The Hangar Theatre Company presents its lively summer theatre series for young audiences, KIDDSTUFF, from June 20 to August 3. This year's productions include:

The Phantom Tollbooth by Susan Nanus. Directed by Amanda McRaven. June 20-22

Journey with Milo through the Land of Wisdom on his quest to rescue the exiled Princesses Rhyme and Reason from the Land of Ignorance in this adaptation of the beloved children's fantasy novel! In creating peace and balance amidst the conflict between Words and Numbers, Milo discovers a joy in learning that cures his bouts of boredom.

Themes: Imagination, Logic, Adventure.

Lily Plants A Garden by Jose Cruz Gonzalez. Directed by Ismael Lara, Jr. July 4-6

On a distant planet, gardens once flourished with the bluzulu seeds of Zobeings in the wuludirt of Wulu-landers. But now these two civilizations have been waging war for centuries, and no one can remember why. Lily, a child of both cultures, bridges the divide, and plants a magical garden where broken toys grow into beautiful plants of memory, imagination, and optimism. Themes: War, Discrimination, Refugees, Hope.

Content Note: Lily Plants A Garden is a drama with strong thematic content that may be unsuitable for our youngest viewers. Parental discretion is encouraged.

Jack and the Beanstalk by Marjorie Sokoloff. Directed by Sophia Watt. July 11-13

Jack's life is tough. He and his mother live in a rundown house with no money, no food, and an opera-singing cow that won't give milk. But then, Jack meets a mysterious stranger, who gives him three magic beans that grow into a beanstalk to the clouds. Adventurous Jack climbs the stalk and meets a Giant who would do anything to change places with him. With the help of a wise-cracking hen and a self-absorbed cow, can these two unlikely allies solve all their problems?

Themes: Friendship, Empathy, Growing Up.

Sensory Sensitive Performance: July 12 at 3 PM.*

World Premiere: Unicorn Girl by Saviana Stanescu. Directed by Sharifa Elkady. July 25-27

When 8-year-old Emma gets bullied at school for having two dads, she sets out on a fantastical journey to end bullying and encourage listening. Emma's stuffed unicorn joins her on this journey of discovery, during which she meets people-like animals, animal-like people, and the President of the United States!

Themes: Advocacy, Bullying, Self-Expression.

These first four shows feature the work of the Hangar's Drama League Directing Fellows and members of the Hangar Lab Company, a troupe of rising artists from across the nation. The Directing Fellows and Lab Company members also produce the Wedge series of cutting-edge plays at the Cherry Artspace.

The final KIDDSTUFF show, a musical, is presented by a talented young cast from the Hangar's summer education program:

The Next Generation School of Theatre presents: Mary Poppins Jr. August 1-3

Disney's Mary Poppins Jr. is directed by Margaux Deverin and performed by students from the Hangar's Next Generation School of Theatre, with music and lyrics by Richard and Robert Sherman and book by Julian Fellowes. Using a combination of magic and common sense, Mary Poppins must teach the troubled Banks family members how to value each other again. She takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones whose perspective she changes. Everyone can learn a lesson or two from this practically perfect nanny. Themes: Fantasy, Values, Family.

All KIDDSTUFF shows take place Thursday-Saturday with performances at 10 AM and 12PM. Tickets are $9, or KIDDSTUFF subscriptions for all 5 shows can be purchased for just $39.

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.HangarTheatre.org or by phone at 607.273.ARTS(2787) as well as at the Hangar Theatre Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM., and one hour before every performance. All KIDDSTUFF performances take place at the Hangar Theatre, located at 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca, NY 14850.

(Pay) What You Will: At every 12PM Saturday KIDDSTUFF performance, patrons may pay whatever they wish. These tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting one hour before curtain. This Hangar Theatre commitment to bringing accessible theatre to Tompkins County is made possible in part by Ithaca Bakery, sponsor of our (Pay) What You Will KIDDSTUFF performances.

*There will be a Sensory Sensitive performance of Jack and the Beanstalk on July 12, at 3 p.m. Designed for families who may have members requiring a lower sensory experience, this free performance will present the show with the many sensory needs of our audience in mind. For more information or to register, visit www.hangartheatre.org/ss

The Hangar Theatre is located at 801 Taughannock Blvd., north of Ithaca on Route 89 on the shores of Cayuga Lake. The Hangar Theatre building, once part of the Ithaca Municipal Airport, is home to the Hangar Theatre Company and serves as a venue for a variety of performing artists and community organizations.

Now in its 45th season, the Hangar Theatre Company offers professional theatrical productions throughout the year and a renowned education program.

For more information please call 607.273.ARTS (2787), or visit hangartheatre.org

