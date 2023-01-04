The Company Theatre Presents THE WISDOM OF EVE, February 23 - March 5

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 04, 2023  

The Company Theatre will present "The Wisdom of Eve" February 23- March 5, 2023 in the Temple Theatre Loft, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

Directed by TheCompanyTheatreboard member Hector Manuel, and adapted from the story by Mary Orr, "The Wisdom of Eve" is the story on which the film "All About Eve" and the hit musical APPLAUSE were based.

An engrossing and revealing "inside" story of life in New York's theater world, told in terms of an unscrupulous ingenue's rise to Broadway stardom, "The Wisdom of Eve" examines the lengths individuals will go to for fame.

"This version of Mary Orr's timeless piece about a cunning actress's rise to the top is one that many folks have never seen before." Manuel said. "I'm honored to bring these words to life with this cast of true stars."

The cast is lead by Jael Lopez as Eve Harrington and Rachel Kodweis as Margo Crane, and includes Rowan Collins, Philip Detrick,Peter Doyle, Andrew Langton,Carmen Ibis Lopez, Sam Nelson, Marianna Tonas, Shawnda Urie.

Tickets are $20 for students and seniors, $22 for all others, and may be purchased through The Company Theatre's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217243®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanytheatreroc.org%2Fbox-office?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




