The Commonheart Comes to Bethel Woods For November 3rd Performance

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that nine-piece band The Commonheart will perform with special guest The Outcrops in the Event Gallery on Sunday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM. Presented in collaboration with Collabonation Productions, general admission tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

"This band is therapy for me to bring myself back to being a better person, and I hope people come along with me," says powerhouse singer Clinton Clegg of The Commonheart. The testimonial begins on August 16th when the 9-piece band issues its most potent and purposeful dose of grittily redemptive rock n' soul, its sophomore album, Pressure (Jullian Records).



Pressure is both rugged and refined. The 10-song album showcases raw-nerve soul musicianship pristinely recorded. The opening track boasts soulful sandpaper-y lead vocals, swoops of cosmic slide guitar, a driving Sly Stone groove, and rousing female backup vocals. It's an up-against-a-wall tune about making a living while raising a family, and it speaks to the album's title. The bluesy ballad title track, replete with pleading emotive vocals, drips yearning and melancholy redemption. "That's about the daily grind -- what it takes to maintain important relationships while you're away from home, driving thousands of miles in van to pursue a dream," Clinton confesses.



Pressure is an album by a band on a mission. "We are willing to take risks and to go at any lengths for this band," Clinton says affirmatively. "We are ready to spread positivity and make a stretch of this thing."



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, September 25th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit www.bethelwoodscenter.org/join-give/join.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit www.bethelwoodscenter.org/museum.



Bethel Woods' Season of Song & Celebration promises year-long programming and a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.





