The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck Presents THE COVID CONFESSIONS, Written and Directed by Louisa Vilardi

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck presents The Covid Confessions, a new play written and directed by Louisa Vilardi.

The Covid Confessions is a full length play made up of monologues that encapsulate our lives during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and provide us with a snapshot into people's lives. After time has passed, what will be remembered of this uncertain world we are currently navigating? Through tales of pain, empathy, and pure insanity, The Covid Confessions chronicles personal accounts of those who lived to share them. This play explores stories of those affected by the current health crisis as well as political and social injustices that consume our lives. Filled with honest humor and heartfelt tragedy, this original play promises to be an evening of theatre that will place the mirror to our reality as we continue to trudge through a global pandemic that has changed our lives.

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and creative writing at Ridgewood High School for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She developed the New Players Company Playwriting Program and served as a producer and resident theater director for NPC for many years. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America.

The Covid Confessions features performances by Kelly Barrett-Gibson, Tamara Cacchione, David Clarke, Edward Crawford, Molly Feibel, Teresa Gasparini, Andrew Joffe, Kevin McCarthy, Dylan Parkin, Josh Patriarco, Peter Pius, Howie Riggs, and David Smilow. This production is stage managed by Christine McCarthy.

The Covid Confessions will be performed live at The Center and will be live-streamed to home audiences. Performances are Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00pm, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 8:00pm and Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 6:00pm.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centerforperformingarts.org or by calling the box office at (845) 876-3080. This play is intended for mature audiences only.

