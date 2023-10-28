Taconic Hills 4th, 5th, And 6th Graders to Tell Stories At Ancram Opera House Next Month

This community event is free and open to the public.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Taconic Hills 4th, 5th, And 6th Graders to Tell Stories At Ancram Opera House Next Month

Back for its fourth year, Real People Real Stories Taconic Hills Edition, which features 4th 5th, and 6th grade students from Taconic Hills Elementary School, will take the stage at Ancram Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2PM. This community event is free and open to the public.

In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic's first year, Ancram Opera House director Paul Ricciardi began conducting storytelling workshops for 5th and 6th graders at Taconic Hills Elementary School. The project supports the school's literacy and writing pedagogies by utilizing live storytelling as a step towards composing personal narratives.

Because of the program's popularity, the workshops have been expanded to include 4th graders and now a team of AOH teaching artists leads more than 300 Taconic Hills students in the techniques of storytelling. Using the same methods developed for Real People Real Stories, AOH's popular adult storytelling event, students learn to identify the key components of a good story, how to tell it, and how to write about it.

The storytelling program has become an ongoing component of the middle school writing curriculum. By participating in the program in grade 4, and then repeating it in grades 5 and 6, students can concretize valuable writing skills and enter junior high school as well-prepared writers. 

The storytelling program at Taconic Hills has been praised by parents, teachers, staff, and, perhaps most important, the majority of students, who report a newfound interest in telling and writing personal narrative.

Real People Real Stories Taconic Hills Edition is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Stewart's Shops, Berkshire Bank, and the Fund for Columbia County. 

Ancram Opera House is an award-winning theater located in New York's Hudson Valley. Housed in an historic Grange Hall, AOH has since 2016 presented groundbreaking theater and musical performances by nationally recognized theater artists. AOH receives significant annual support from the New York State Council on the Arts and in 2023 was awarded a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information visit www.ancramoperahouse.org.

  • Real People Real Stories Taconic Hills Edition
  • Saturday, Nov. 4, 2pm
  • Ancram Opera House, 1330 County Route 7, Ancram, NY, 12502
  • Free and open to the public


2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Review: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva Theatre Photo
Review: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva Theatre

What did our critic think of FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva Theatre?

2
Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Full Concert Debut of Jack Gerhard Photo
Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Full Concert Debut of Jack Gerhard

Cortland Repertory Theatre welcomes local talent Jack Gerhard for a one-night-only concert at CRT Downtown.

3
Opal Essence and Sasha Velour From RUPAULS DRAG RACE Set to Perform at Proctors Collaborat Photo
Opal Essence and Sasha Velour From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Set to Perform at Proctors Collaborative Venues

Get ready for an exciting lineup of performances at Proctors Collaborative venues as Opal Essence and Sasha Velour, both alums from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchises, take the stage.

4
CCS Bard Acquires Eddie Chambers Archival Papers of British Black and Caribbean Art Photo
CCS Bard Acquires Eddie Chambers' Archival Papers of British Black and Caribbean Art

The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard) announced that distinguished Black British scholar and art historian, Eddie Chambers, has placed his papers with the CCS Bard Archives, significantly enhancing the scope of CCS Bard's research collections.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central New York The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription in Central New York Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Central New York Moulin Rouge! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
A Special Production for Black History Month in Central New York A Special Production for Black History Month
Capital Repertory Theatre (2/01-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You