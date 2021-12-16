THE HISTORIC 'LEGENDZ OF THE STREETZ Tour Hits UBS Arena At Belmont Park, March 4, 2022

The who's who of hip-hop is back and bigger than ever as the second leg of the 'Legendz of the Streetz' Tour invades New York at the brand new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located seven miles from JFK International Airport on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The iconic tour is co-headlined by Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz, and will include special guests Fabolous and Trina with DJ Drama slated as the official tour DJ for the only New York stop.

For the first time in history, and fresh off Verzuz, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina are embarking on a nationwide tour together; positioning the tour to be one of the most iconic and memorable events in hip hop history. Combined, the superstar lineup has sold over 50,000,000 albums worldwide and produced hundreds of chart-topping hits such as "Hustlin", "Stay Schemin", "Soul Survivor", "Trap or Die", "Wasted", "Lemonade", "I'm Different", "Ball Drop", "Pull Over" and many more.

"We are extremely excited to kick off the second leg of the 'Legendz of the Streetz' Tour. The first leg was a huge success, and we look forward to bringing this historic tour to New York," said management in a statement. "This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans to experience history in the making."

Upcoming events at UBS Arena at Belmont Park include a sold out Sebastian Maniscalco show on December 27, Imagine Dragons on February 14, 2022 and TOOL on February 23, 2022. For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.