Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR to Open at Eastchester High School
Directed by Joe Blute, the production features a satirical adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher of Gogol's classic work.
The Eastchester High School Players Club will present The Government Inspector, a satirical comedy adapted by Jeffery Hatcher from the original by Nikolai Gogol, on Friday, November 20th @ 7pm Saturday, November 21st @ 7pm and Sunday, November 22nd @ 2pm.
When a small town's officials learn that a government inspector is arriving undercover, panic ensues. Mistaking an ordinary traveler for the powerful inspector, the town's leaders scramble to impress him and conceal their misdeeds, resulting in a hilarious series of misunderstandings.
Under the direction of Joe Blute, students bring this timeless comedy to life through larger-than-life characters, sharp satire, and outrageous theatrical chaos.
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