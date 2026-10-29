THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR to Open at Eastchester High School

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The Eastchester High School Players Club will present The Government Inspector, a satirical comedy adapted by Jeffery Hatcher from the original by Nikolai Gogol, on Friday, November 20th @ 7pm Saturday, November 21st @ 7pm and Sunday, November 22nd @ 2pm.

When a small town's officials learn that a government inspector is arriving undercover, panic ensues. Mistaking an ordinary traveler for the powerful inspector, the town's leaders scramble to impress him and conceal their misdeeds, resulting in a hilarious series of misunderstandings.

Under the direction of Joe Blute, students bring this timeless comedy to life through larger-than-life characters, sharp satire, and outrageous theatrical chaos.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 01 Hrs 25 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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