Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MAYTAG VIRGIN to Open at Kitchen Theatre Company
Darian Dauchan and Rebekah Brockman star in the production directed by Emily Jackson.
Kitchen Theatre Company will ring in this holiday season with Audrey Cefaly's Maytag Virgin. This love story for the no-longer-young runs from Dec 2-20, and features holiday parties at select performances. Maytag Virgin will be directed by Kitchen Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director, Emily Jackson.
About the Play:
In this romantic comedy set in small town Alabama, two recently widowed high school teachers become next door neighbors. Casual conversations give way to neighborly conflicts and reconciliations, which eventually lead to a connection neither see coming. A love story for people who think they've lost their chance.
About the Party:
Performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings will feature holiday parties; before the show and during intermission, audiences will make merry with festive food from local businesses like Mama Said Hand Pies, beer from Liquid State, and wine from Ryan William Vineyard.
Businesses, schools, and other groups are invited to celebrate their holiday parties with our special rates for groups of five or more. Reach out to rebeccam@kitchentheatre.org to plan a crowd-pleasing holiday party in a snap.
About the Production:
KTC Veteran Darian Dauchan is returns to the stage to play Jack. Audiences will remember Darian from roles from many productions, including last season's King James, and 24/25's The Brobot Adventure. Darian will be joined by NYC-based actor Rebekah Brockman, who will light up the stage as Lizzy in her first ever performance at KTC.
Cast and Creative Team:
- Darian Dauchan* as Jack Key
- Rebekah Brockman* as Lizzy Nash
- Emily Jackson: Director
- Jennifer Schilansky*: Production Stage Manager
- Tyler M. Perry***: Scenic and Lighting Design
- Ainsley Anderson: Costume Design
- Ariana Cardoza: Sound Design
*Member, Actors' Equity Association
***Member, USA 829
Production Details:
- Location: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St, Ithaca, NY 14850
- Performance Dates: December 2-20, 2026
- Performance Schedule:
- PREVIEW: Wed Dec 2 at 7 PM
- PREVIEW: Thu Dec 3 - Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Fri Dec 4, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Sat Dec 5, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Sun Dec 6, 2 PM
- Wed Dec 9, 7 PM
- Thu Dec 10, 2 PM
- Thu Dec 10, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Fri Dec 11, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Sat Dec 12, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Sun Dec 13, 2 PM
- Wed Dec 16, 7 PM
- Thu Dec 17, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Fri Dec 18, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Sat Dec 19, 2026 2 PM
- Sat Dec 19, Party at 6:30, Show at 7 PM
- Sun Dec 20, 2026, 2 PM
Tickets:
Tickets are available online at kitchentheatre.org/maytagtix or by calling the box office at (607) 272-0570. Regular price tickets are $65, opening night is $75, previews are Name Your Price starting at $1 on Wednesday, and $10 for Thursday's party preview. Student, artist, and community tickets are $40.
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