THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: BROADWAY DIVA POWER BALLADS Comes Direct From Puerta Vallarta To Rochester Fringe

Nick Rogers will perform his cabaret That's What She Said: Broadway Diva Power Ballads at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the School of the Arts Ensemble Theater located at 45 Prince St., Rochester, NY 14607. Tickets are on sale for $20 at Click Here, where more information is also available. Tickets are also available at the Rochester Fringe Festival box office located at One Fringe Place at the corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, across from the Eastman Theatre, by phone at (585) 957-9837 or you can purchase tickets at the door as early as one hour prior to a performance. Cash, debit, and credit cards are accepted. The Rochester Fringe Festival runs Tuesday, September 12 - Saturday, September 23, 2023.

After fleeing the cold and snow laden winters in Rochester and moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in November 2022, Nick Rogers returns to Rochester to share That's What She Said: Broadway Diva Power Ballads with Rochester audiences after performing the show in Puerto Vallarta at Incanto Vallarta and Act2PV this past Spring. With songs from Cabaret, Chicago, Wicked, Frozen and more, this powerhouse cabaret celebrates life's journey combining Broadway power ballads originally sung by women with personal and inspiring stories to blow the roof off the theatre. Audiences will be swept away by familiar and contemporary show tunes, engaging stories, charming humor and a voice as smooth as silk!

"Great stories, song selection, and of course an incredible voice. He's a rising star in PV!" - Richard Carnegie. This is the US and Rochester, NY premiere. Performing onstage since the age of 5, Nick has been entertaining audiences at weddings, concerts, festivals, private events and in musicals for decades. Having grown up listening to classic musicals, contemporary Christian music and pop, his Bari-tenor voice rings with rich Broadway and Classical tones and Contemporary nuances. Those who say that musicals are unrealistic because people don't just break out into song, didn't grow up with Nick. Nick lived most of his life in Rochester performing at Blackfriars Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, JCC Centerstage, among others in productions such as Assassins, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Titanic, Sunset Boulevard, Tommy, and more. He chose to take advantage of the opportunity to fulfill a dream and moved to Puerto Vallarta to live and perform in one of Mexico's fastest growing tourist destinations.