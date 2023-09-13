THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: BROADWAY DIVA POWER BALLADS Comes Direct From Puerta Vallarta To Rochester Fringe

Rochester native and veteran performer, Nick Rogers, returns to Rochester with his hit cabaret act.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: BROADWAY DIVA POWER BALLADS Comes Direct From Puerta Vallarta To Rochester Fringe

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: BROADWAY DIVA POWER BALLADS Comes Direct From Puerta Vallarta To Rochester Fringe

Nick Rogers will perform his cabaret That's What She Said: Broadway Diva Power Ballads at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the School of the Arts Ensemble Theater located at 45 Prince St., Rochester, NY 14607. Tickets are on sale for $20 at Click Here, where more information is also available. Tickets are also available at the Rochester Fringe Festival box office located at One Fringe Place at the corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, across from the Eastman Theatre, by phone at (585) 957-9837 or you can purchase tickets at the door as early as one hour prior to a performance. Cash, debit, and credit cards are accepted. The Rochester Fringe Festival runs Tuesday, September 12 - Saturday, September 23, 2023.

After fleeing the cold and snow laden winters in Rochester and moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in November 2022, Nick Rogers returns to Rochester to share That's What She Said: Broadway Diva Power Ballads with Rochester audiences after performing the show in Puerto Vallarta at Incanto Vallarta and Act2PV this past Spring. With songs from Cabaret, Chicago, Wicked, Frozen and more, this powerhouse cabaret celebrates life's journey combining Broadway power ballads originally sung by women with personal and inspiring stories to blow the roof off the theatre. Audiences will be swept away by familiar and contemporary show tunes, engaging stories, charming humor and a voice as smooth as silk!

"Great stories, song selection, and of course an incredible voice. He's a rising star in PV!" - Richard Carnegie. This is the US and Rochester, NY premiere. Performing onstage since the age of 5, Nick has been entertaining audiences at weddings, concerts, festivals, private events and in musicals for decades. Having grown up listening to classic musicals, contemporary Christian music and pop, his Bari-tenor voice rings with rich Broadway and Classical tones and Contemporary nuances. Those who say that musicals are unrealistic because people don't just break out into song, didn't grow up with Nick. Nick lived most of his life in Rochester performing at Blackfriars Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, JCC Centerstage, among others in productions such as Assassins, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Titanic, Sunset Boulevard, Tommy, and more. He chose to take advantage of the opportunity to fulfill a dream and moved to Puerto Vallarta to live and perform in one of Mexico's fastest growing tourist destinations.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
THATS WHAT SHE SAID: BROADWAY DIVA POWER BALLADS Comes Direct From Puerta Vallarta To Roch Photo
THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: BROADWAY DIVA POWER BALLADS Comes Direct From Puerta Vallarta To Rochester Fringe

Nick Rogers will perform his cabaret That's What She Said: Broadway Diva Power Ballads at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the School of the Arts Ensemble Theater

2
BWW Q&A: Marc Kimelman of A Chorus Line at The Rev Photo
BWW Q&A: Marc Kimelman of A Chorus Line at The Rev

BroadwayWorld caught up with Marc Kimelman who is directing A CHORUS LINE, the final production of its 65th anniversary season, at The Rev! Check out our complete interview.

3
Review: CLUE at Blackfriars Theatre Photo
Review: CLUE at Blackfriars Theatre

What did our critic think of CLUE at Blackfriars Theatre? For Blackfriars Theatre’s opening production of the 2023-2024 season, Rochester theatregoers are being treated to the classic pop culture whodunit, “Clue”, whose adaptations have spanned board game, film, musical and play. While the murder-mystery is a genre that does not want for copycats, “Clue” is arguably the standard-bearer for the modern era.

4
SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes to Rochester Fringe This Weekend Photo
SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes to Rochester Fringe This Weekend

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is slated for three performances at Club SOTA, School of the Arts Theater. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Bridge Street Theatre (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate to be Seen, Horrified of Being Known: a Ghost Story
The Geva Theatre Center: Fielding Stage (9/13-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice by Heart
Theatre444 (9/12-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mermazing: A Cirque Pirate Adventure
Aerial Arts of Rochester (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ‘Electric Circus’
St. Marks Church In The Bowery (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You