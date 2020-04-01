Syracuse Stage Transitions Annual Gala To Virtual Event

Syracuse Stage officially announced that its Roaring '20s themed gala, originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, has been reimagined as a virtual gala set for Friday, June 12.

Although the gala will now be a virtual experience, it will still honor outgoing Syracuse Stage Board of Trustees President Bea González. Exclusive video content, tributes and entertainment by Ezekiel Andrew, who wowed audiences in Syracuse Stage's recent production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," will also be available.

The silent auction will open prior to the virtual gala and includes a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences. Items and descriptions will be available for viewing online and bidding conducted remotely via smartphone.

"Our annual gala provides a crucial financial foundation for Syracuse Stage-we depend on these funds and also welcome the opportunity to bring our patrons and supporters together to celebrate Stage at our gala," said Jill Anderson, managing director, Syracuse Stage. "In this unprecedented public health crisis, shifting to a virtual gala was the right thing to do. Syracuse Stage is known for our commitment to innovation and creativity. We are embracing this new virtual gala format and unleashing our imaginations to ensure it is a wonderful experience for our guests and a bright spot in these difficult times."

Sponsors and patrons who purchased tables and tickets to the original event have been notified of the change.

To purchase virtual tickets, tables or sponsorships please contact Stefania Ianno at 315.443.2709 or snianno@syr.edu.





