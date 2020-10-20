Syracuse Stage Announces New Board Leadership

The board welcomes two new trustees and board president.

Syracuse Stage has announced that Herman Frazier, senior deputy director of athletics, Syracuse University, has assumed the role of board president; Nancy Green, managing member, Edward S. Green & Associates, LLC, has taken the position of board chair; and Amir Rahnamay-Azar, senior vice president for business, finance and administrative services and chief financial officer, Syracuse Univesity, is the new board treasurer. In addition to Frazier, Green and Rahnamay-Azar, the board welcomes two new trustees. Frazier replaces outgoing board president Bethaida "Bea" González, who will remain on the board as a trustee.

"Syracuse Stage will truly benefit from the variety of backgrounds and experiences our new board leadership and members bring to the table," said Bob Hupp, artistic director, Syracuse Stage. "Each and every one of them is passionate about the arts, believes in the transformative power of live theatre and is committed to helping Syracuse Stage continue to reach its goal of providing the highest quality of professional live theatre to the Central New York community."

Frazier has been a member of the Syracuse Stage Board of Trustees since 2017 and served as treasurer during the 2019/2020 season. Before coming to Syracuse in 2011, he held positions at Temple University, University of Hawaii, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Arizona State. Frazier was the leadoff runner for the 1976 Olympic gold medal-winning 4x400 relay team. From 1980 through 2004, Frazier served on various United States Olympic committees, including two stints as the U.S. Olympic Committee vice president from 1996 to 2004. In 2004, he was named Chef de Mission for the U.S. delegation at the Athens Olympics. Frazier presided over the most successful U.S. Olympic team in history, as the Americans won 103 medals. In 2012, Frazier received the NACDA Pioneer Award for his role in the 2004 Olympic Games. Frazier is originally from Philadelphia and is a current Syracuse resident.

Green has been on the Syracuse Stage board since 2008. Prior to her time at Edward S. Green & Associates, LLC, she held investment advisory roles at Armory Capital Management, UBS Financial Services and Dean Witter and is a past board member of Manlius Pebble Hill School and board president of CazCares. Green is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, first entering private practice in the 1990s and currently consulting in the private sector. She holds two master's degrees from Syracuse University (Newhouse School and Falk College) and a bachelor's degree from Ithaca College. Green resides in Cazenovia, New York, with her husband.

Rahnamay-Azar has been a member of the Syracuse Stage board since 2017. With nearly 25 years of experience in higher education, he has held roles at Carnegie Mellon University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Southern California. In his current position at Syracuse University, Rahnamay-Azar is responsible for overseeing auxiliary services, campus development and facilities operations, campus safety and emergency management services, financial planning and resource management, internal audit and real estate and asset management.

In addition to Frazier, Green and Rahnamay-Azar, the board welcomes two new trustees:

- Dr. Ruth Chen, professor of practice, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Syracuse University

- Denise Dyce, director of labor relations, Syracuse University

"It is indeed my pleasure to serve the Syracuse Stage Board of Trustee as president," said Frazier. "Due to the COVID pandemic, this is a moment of uncertainty for any type of live event, but we can use this time to plan how Syracuse Stage can return stronger than ever to provide wonderful opportunities for our students and entertainment for the community. And, as we embark on the 48th season of locally produced professional theatre, I am confident that everyone at Syracuse Stage, from the staff to actors to volunteers, will collaborate to bring our community the best productions yet, whether virtual or in person."

The Syracuse Stage Board of Trustees is also led by immediate past chair/vice chair Richard Shirtz, regional president, NBT Bank; secretary Sharon Sullivan; and at-large executive committee member Phil Turner, pastor, Bethany Baptist Church. A full list of trustees can be found at syracusestage.org.

