Symphoria Presents A SALUTE TO BROADWAY

Sean O'Loughlin and Symphoria pay tribute Broadway with a brand new concert, A Salute to Broadway. This full orchestra program includes music from Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Phantom, Hamilton, and many more!

Program:

BENNETT(Arr.): Sound of Music

HEARSHEN(Arr.): Fiddler on the Roof

LONGFELD(Arr.): Somewhere from West Side Story

LOWDEN (Arr.): Selections from Les Miserables

CUSTER(Arr.): Phantom of the Opera

BRUBAKER (Arr.): Suite from Hamilton

MOORE (Arr.): Wave through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen

O'LOUGHLIN(Arr.): The Greatest Showman

RICKETTS(Arr.): Selections from Wicked

The performance takes place on March 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Learn more and purchase tickets at http://experiencesymphoria.org/event/fantasia-of-dance/.