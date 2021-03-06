Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphoria Presents A SALUTE TO BROADWAY

The program includes music from Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Phantom, Hamilton, and many more!

Mar. 6, 2021  
Symphoria Presents A SALUTE TO BROADWAY

Sean O'Loughlin and Symphoria pay tribute Broadway with a brand new concert, A Salute to Broadway. This full orchestra program includes music from Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Phantom, Hamilton, and many more!

Program:

BENNETT(Arr.): Sound of Music
HEARSHEN(Arr.): Fiddler on the Roof
LONGFELD(Arr.): Somewhere from West Side Story
LOWDEN (Arr.): Selections from Les Miserables
CUSTER(Arr.): Phantom of the Opera
BRUBAKER (Arr.): Suite from Hamilton
MOORE (Arr.): Wave through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen
O'LOUGHLIN(Arr.): The Greatest Showman
RICKETTS(Arr.): Selections from Wicked

The performance takes place on March 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Learn more and purchase tickets at http://experiencesymphoria.org/event/fantasia-of-dance/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

Related Articles View More Central New York Stories
USITT21 - VIRTUALLY ANYWHERE Annual Conference Opens Monday Photo

USITT21 - VIRTUALLY ANYWHERE Annual Conference Opens Monday

Syracuse Stage Presents ANNAPURNA Photo

Syracuse Stage Presents ANNAPURNA

Theatre444 Presents THE TEMPEST, A Brave New Theatre Experience Photo

Theatre444 Presents THE TEMPEST, A Brave New Theatre Experience

Kitchen Theatre Company Launches Play Development Workshop in Association with Ma-Yi The Photo

Kitchen Theatre Company Launches Play Development Workshop in Association with Ma-Yi Theatre Company


More Hot Stories For You

  • Barclay College Presents NEWSIES
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Wichita Theatre's Opening Weekend of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Modified Due to Inclement Weather
  • Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center Series Presents Jim Brickman