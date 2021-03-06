Symphoria Presents A SALUTE TO BROADWAY
Sean O'Loughlin and Symphoria pay tribute Broadway with a brand new concert, A Salute to Broadway. This full orchestra program includes music from Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Phantom, Hamilton, and many more!
Program:
BENNETT(Arr.): Sound of Music
HEARSHEN(Arr.): Fiddler on the Roof
LONGFELD(Arr.): Somewhere from West Side Story
LOWDEN (Arr.): Selections from Les Miserables
CUSTER(Arr.): Phantom of the Opera
BRUBAKER (Arr.): Suite from Hamilton
MOORE (Arr.): Wave through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen
O'LOUGHLIN(Arr.): The Greatest Showman
RICKETTS(Arr.): Selections from Wicked
The performance takes place on March 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Learn more and purchase tickets at http://experiencesymphoria.org/event/fantasia-of-dance/.