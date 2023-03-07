Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island Museum

The Staller Center's Zuccaire Gallery announces an afternoon at the Zuccaire Gallery and the Long Island Museum. Spend the afternoon at two of Stony Brook's most beloved institutions! Visit The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University to view the Revisiting 5+1 exhibition, Black Artists & Abstraction at Stony Brook in the '60s and '70s, before heading down the road to the Long Island Museum's Art Museum to see Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor. This event will take place Friday, March 24 from 12pm-5pm.

"The LIM is always looking for ways to more deeply connect with the students at Stony Brook University," said Lisa Unander, Director of Education at the Long Island Museum.

"When our colleagues at the Zuccaire Gallery shared their upcoming exhibitions with us, we saw an amazing opportunity for a natural collaboration. This event could be a first-time visit to the museum for many students and we feel they will be excited by what they experience here, and will hopefully build a foundation for future visits." Lisa Unander, Director of Education at the Long Island Museum.

"We are thrilled to have this collaboration between Stony Brook University and the Long Island Museum. This is an incredible opportunity for us to bring Stony Brook University students, faculty, and staff to the community, and to bring the surrounding community to Stony Brook University. Students are always interested in exploring off-campus but are often limited by a lack of transportation. My hope is that this event will show them just how great Long Island is!" said Georgia LaMair Tomczak, Manager of Public Programs at the Zuccaire Gallery.

Event Highlights:

Transportation provided: A free shuttle will run between the Zuccaire Gallery and the Long Island Museum from 12:30pm-5:00pm. Visitors are also welcome to drive themselves between each location. The first shuttle will leave at 12:30pm from the Zuccaire Gallery. The last shuttle will leave the Long Island Museum at 5pm. LIM drop off/pick up will be located conveniently outside of the LIM's Art Museum - there will be signs indicating where visitors can board the bus. Zuccaire Gallery drop off/pick up will be located at the main entrance near the Wang Center.

Free food: Bagels and coffee will be offered at the Zuccaire Gallery from 12-1pm. Refreshments will be offered at the Long Island Museum at 4pm.

Free admission

Music: From 2-4pm, visitors to the LIM Art Museum will enjoy live music from The Jazz Loft, a staple of the Stony Brook Village community.

Exhibition Hours: 12pm-5pm

Exhibition Information:

Revisiting 5+1: Revisiting 5+1 is a reflection on the historic 1969 Stony Brook University exhibition entitled 5+1. Revisiting 5+1 features work by the original six artists, all of whom were Black men, with an addition of six Black women artists, all trailblazers at a time when their work in abstraction was challenged by both the mainstream art world and Black art institutions. Photographs and archival materials exhibited alongside the work provide additional contextual history from this era of student protests and racial justice on campus.