Something For Everyone As ENKYKLIOS Begins Second Season In Cazenovia

With a full roster of talented performers on deck and raring to go, the live, local variety show "Enkyklios" is coming in hot for it's sophomore season at the venerable Catherine Cummings Theatre in Cazenovia, NY. Presented in association with the theatre and Cazenovia College, this show boasts true family entertainment across a variety of genres. The name "Enkyklios" (en-KEE-klee-ohs) is derived from one of the Greek root words of "Encyclopedia" and host Valdaniel Martins (New York Stories, The PennyPan Cabaret) claims that it perfectly encapsulates his vision for the show,

"When my wife Katie and I first began developing ideas for some kind of local production, we couldn't seem to narrow down our focus to fewer than 4 or 5 different disciplines. We are both singer/songwriters but I am a folk musician whereas Katie is classically trained on the oboe and the piano. I am also a writer and spent several years in NYC as a stand-up comic, we both love the theater and are avid readers... all of these things were vying for importance and so we figured why not focus on all of them? The word Enkyklios means circular, broad or recurring, like the circle of arts and sciences. Plus it is Greek, which sounds mad know-y and official. Can you put a lol or smiley emoji after that?"

In the spirit of the old radio variety hour, each family-friendly show consists of several different segments- live music (some classical and some new), an author reading and interview, trivia and prizes, comedy and sometimes an original sketch, all hosted by Valdaniel and Katie Martins, both of whom perform as well as MC.

The first episode of season two features comedian RJ McCarthy, a reading by Paula Hendricks Marsteller, author of Confessions of a Boy-Crazy Girl: on Her Journey From Neediness to Freedom and live music by Valdaniel himself who will be celebrating the release of his EP entitled "Cazenoviology". Plus, we will see several familiar faces from last year appearing on stage.

"Usually the term "family-friendly" means that the children are entertained while the parents die of boredom, sitting on their hands to keep from constantly looking at their phone; that isn't what we wanted," says Martins. "Tessa, Duncan and Andrew Ryan (our niece and nephews) and various other school aged kids from Caz play a vital role in each show, from stage crew, to "extras" to performing their favorite songs. They help keep things light and fun. Sometimes the author reading will cover really heavy subject matter or the music will be super intense and having the kids involved helps us maintain balance throughout the evening. Plus, it's just great to be around smart, creative kids who really get what we are trying to do."

"It's a gift to our community that for just a few bucks you can come out and experience great acts," opines Meghan Wilson, author and Cazenovia resident. "One of my favorite books of 2019 I discovered during this show. Every evening has been a delight."

Past shows have featured Colin Broderick (Orangutan, That's That) pictured above left, Kathleen Donohoe (Ashes of Fiery Weather), Rachel Lyon (Self-portrait With Boy) and the original music of Miwa Gemini, Matt Sucich and Youth in a Roman Field, among many others.

The 2020 premiere of "Enkyklios" takes place at the Catherine Cummings Theatre in Cazenovia, NY at 7pm on Friday, January 24th. Tickets are $10 but students with ID and children 12 & under get free admission. Please find more information at https://www.cazenovia.edu/news-and-events/event/enkyklios-evening-literature-music-9





