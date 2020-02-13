Skidmore Theater Presents RADIUM GIRLS

The Skidmore College Theater Department is pleased to announce its Spring Mainstage production, Radium Girls, by D.W Gregory. Between the New York Times bestselling book, The Radium Girls, and the upcoming feature film RADIOACTIVE coming to theaters in March, we are excited to present this important historical story on our stage.

In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage-until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire. A historic moment that is often forgotten, guest director Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly's glamorous and glowing production draws attention to the women of this moment.

"I'm inspired by stories of women standing up for their rights particularly at times when they have little agency to do so. It is because of their courage and strength that many women and workers have more rights today, and I hope we can learn more about humanity by sharing the story of these women. The dial-painters not only fought against an appalling injustice but they did so while withstanding tremendous suffering. I am astonished by their bravery. Our production draws inspiration not only from these women, but from the glamour of the 1920's, the vast amounts of light shining into the dial studio from the factory windows, and the image of the women glowing like ghosts as they walked home through the streets at night. Integral to the story as well is Marie Curie the "scientific Joan of Arc" who was the first woman to receive not only one but two Nobel Prizes, the first in physics along with her husband, Pierre, and Henri Becquerel (for the discovery of radioactivity); the second, eight years later, in chemistry (for the isolation of the elements polonium and radium)." - Rebecca Marzalek-Kellly

Tickets: $12 general admission and $8 for students and senior citizens.

To get tickets, visit our website at theater.skidmore.edu, email our Box Office at boxoffice@skidmore.edu, or call our Box Office at 518-580-5439. For group sales, please contact Sarah Marlin at smarlin@skidmore.edu





